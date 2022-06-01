ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina Morningside Rotary helps clean up the highway

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7ZdL_0fxPUer200

The Edina Morningside Rotary Club held its biannual highway cleanup project May 7, where members and invited attendees cleaned up litter along Highway 100 between Vernon Avenue and Highway 62.

Rotarian initiated the project 31 years ago, according to a news release from the club, which carries out the project twice per year.

The event saw 27 participants including Rotary Club members, Rotaract members and friends and family members, who in all, picked up 65 bags of litter.

For more information about Rotary, contact Edina Morningside Rotary Club President Steve May at 612-850-5027.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Edina, MN
Society
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
52
Followers
104
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy