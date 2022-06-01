Edina Morningside Rotary helps clean up the highway

The Edina Morningside Rotary Club held its biannual highway cleanup project May 7, where members and invited attendees cleaned up litter along Highway 100 between Vernon Avenue and Highway 62.

Rotarian initiated the project 31 years ago, according to a news release from the club, which carries out the project twice per year.

The event saw 27 participants including Rotary Club members, Rotaract members and friends and family members, who in all, picked up 65 bags of litter.

For more information about Rotary, contact Edina Morningside Rotary Club President Steve May at 612-850-5027.