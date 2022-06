We're wrapping up the work week with below-average highs - another afternoon in the 60s for Boston, 50s for much of Maine and 60s on our coasts. Western Massachusetts and Connecticut have enjoyed the nice warm up along a few breaks in the clouds, with temps rising to the upper 70s. Along with that, showers and storms have popped up over Vermont and New Hampshire. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Showers will continue tonight moving into the east, but fortunately for many, we'll see drier conditions by tomorrow.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO