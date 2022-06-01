Tips for saving money at the pumps

Most people are feeling the pinch at the pumps.

It is normal for gas prices to raise in the summer months since supply and demand increases with more holiday traveling and vacations planned.

There are some ways to help get the most for your money.

Make sure your tires are inflated to the correct pressure. With all four tires having the correct pressure, it will maximize gas mileage. If your tires are underinflated, it will cost more trips to the pumps.

If you have excess weight in your vehicle, this will also cause more gas to be used. This includes having items on the roof rakes of your vehicle, which decreases the vehicle’s aerodynamics, which will use more gas.

Now that the temperatures are increasing, many people are using the air conditioning in their vehicles. Simple things such as turning the AC off while in stop and go traffic or moving at slow speeds will help save money by increasing fuel efficiency. Ideally, driving with your windows down will save gas while in traffic however, keeping the windows up and the AC on while on the highway is the best.

Maintaining a constant speed will help lower gas use. Overtime, you will get better miles per gallon and make your vehicle more fuel efficient.

Cruise control is great when you are maintaining a steady speed on flat highways and it will help you conserve fuel. When the road becomes hilly however it makes your vehicle use too much gas when it accelerates as you go up the incline.

Allowing your vehicle to slowly decrease as you go up a hill before slowly accelerating as you go down it, will save you money and fuel in the long run.

When you drive less aggressively it also helps conserve fuel that is used.

When you accelerate quickly at a green light or brake quickly at a red light, it uses more gas.

Reduce idling time, such as at a drive through or stopped and talking to someone, as it will use more gas than if you shut the vehicle off while you wait.

Idling your vehicle for more than one minute, wastes fuels.

Vehicles today do not need to warm up like ones from a few decades past.

If your car will run properly on regular gasoline buy regular instead of premium to help save some money. Some cars recommend premium only so check with your owner’s manual before changing fuels.

Some gas stations offer rewards or perks by using their app. They sometimes offer special deals on gasoline or offer points that can be used to buy gift cards for the station, which can be used on gasoline purchases.

Replacing spark plugs every five years will help improve fuel usage.

When you get your oil change make sure to get your air filter changed at the same time.

According to AutoGuide, using synthetic oil reduces friction better and improves gas mileage.

Ride sharing will help multiple people cut down on expenses as well as help the environment.

Checking your gas cap can help save on fuel too. A bad seal or a missing gas cap allows gas to evaporate from your gas tank.

Some stations offer a cheaper rate if paying with a credit card.

If you have an Amex Blue Cash credit card, it gives you 2% back on gas while preferred card holders receive 3% back.

As we all watch the gas prices change up and down, almost daily, GasBuddy states the cheapest day to buy gas is on a Monday.

It is also more efficient to fill up your car when the temperature is lower, such as in the mornings. The gas is cooler too and less dense that in the middle of a hot afternoon.

Fill up your vehicle when it has half a tank of gas in it. The more gas you have in your tank, the less room for the air to occupy the empty space. This will also allow the gas to not evaporate as quickly if there is no empty room for the air to be.

When pumping gas, it is easy to set the preset handle to fast so you can get done faster. This however cause fumes to come back out and go into the air. This means you are losing some of the fuel you are buying.

To help save your vehicle from foreign objects, avoid buying gas when a fuel truck is at the station pumping fuel into the tank in the ground.

When the tank gets filled, it causes sediment at the bottom of the tank to float around the tank and could contaminate the fuel that goes into your vehicle.