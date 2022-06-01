ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Novel genetic experiment shrinks tough-to-treat cancer

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, Associated Press
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a novel experiment, a woman with advanced pancreatic cancer saw her tumors dramatically shrink after researchers in Oregon turbocharged her own immune cells, highlighting a possible new way to someday treat a variety of cancers. Kathy Wilkes isn’t cured but said what’s left of her cancer has shown...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Can kidney cancer be mistaken for kidney stones?

Kidney cancer shares some similar symptoms with kidney stones, including blood in the urine, lower back pain, and fatigue. Due to these similarities, some medical professionals may incorrectly diagnose kidney cancer as kidney stones. Kidney cancer is one of the. cancers in people. Kidney cancer shares some symptoms with kidney...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Is Pancreatic Cancer the Most Painful?

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most painful types of cancer because it invades and presses on the nerves near the pancreas leading to pain in the back or abdomen. Pain seems to be the most distressing symptom in patients with pancreatic cancer. Unspecified abdominal ache may be an early symptom of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is ICE chemotherapy?

ICE chemotherapy is a type of treatment for Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that has come back. ICE stands for the drugs ifosfamide, carboplatin, and etoposide. Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses cytotoxic drugs to kill cancerous cells. Different chemotherapy drugs work in different ways. Doctors will recommend one chemotherapy...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover new clues to liver cancer progression

A team of researchers from the College of Design and Engineering, the N.1 Institute for Health and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore at the National University of Singapore has recently engineered in vitro tumor models to better understand the crosstalk between liver cancer cells and their microenvironment. Using lab-grown mini liver tumors co-cultured with endothelial cells—these are cells that form the lining of blood vessels—to conduct their study, the research team investigated the role of endothelial cells in liver cancer progression.
CANCER
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cell
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
Medical News Today

Cancer and a high fat diet: What's the link?

A newly developed molecular probe has allowed researchers to see nitric oxide in tumor microenvironments. The developers of the probe saw that, in mice, there was a link between increased nitric oxide levels where tumors develop and a high fat diet. Such an association between high fat diets and cancer...
URBANA, IL
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Early palliative care for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer: What to know

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) happens when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. There is no cure yet, but early treatment and palliative care can improve outcomes for many people. Palliative care involves people receiving long-term care for a serious illness that has no cure yet. Treatment...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about childhood kidney cancer

Kidney cancer is a condition in which tumors begin developing in the kidneys. While it is typically more common in adults, some rare types of kidney cancer occur more frequently in children. Kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer, is cancer involving the kidneys. It is one of the more...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Prurigo Nodularis and Cancer: What’s the Link?

Everyone’s had an itch they just needed to scratch. But in some cases, these itches are extreme and can lead to the development of large bumps called prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a long-lasting itchy inflammatory skin disease. It shows up as circular bumps on the arms, legs, upper back, and abdomen. It can be scabby or scaly and flesh-colored, pink, red, black, or brown. There can be bleeding where the bumps have been scratched open. It has been linked to some cancers and cancer treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy