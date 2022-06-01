ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Burke County Sheriff offering $30,000 award in search of missing man

By Karlton Clay
 2 days ago

BURKE COUTNY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the award amount in order to help with the search of a missing man.

According to the BCSO, Simon Powell has been missing for 6 years.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says that he is now offering a $30,000 reward to any person who can aid in the discovery of Powell.

According to Sheriff Williams, that no arrest or conviction is necessary.

If anyone has any information that can help, they are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or the Burke County C.I.D. Office at 706-554-6633.

