In the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, many looked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, not for solutions, but for hints about what might be possible. After all, in a Senate where filibusters have become the norm, there’s a broad understanding that any new measures designed to protect the public would need at least 10 GOP votes in the upper chamber.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO