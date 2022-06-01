ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullison hired as Edina Virtual Pathway coordinator

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

Edina Public Schools has hired Steven Cullison as coordinator of the district’s kindergarten through grade 12 Edina Virtual Pathway. Cullison is currently a social studies teacher at Edina High School, a role he has held since 2014.

As a faculty member at EHS, Cullison has served in multiple leadership positions, such as an equity leader and professional developer, professional learning community leader and district racial equity trainer. He has shown leadership in areas of curriculum design, professional development and school policy, a district news release said.

Cullison has recently served as a master teacher for the Minnesota Council on Economics Education and as an instructor for Augsburg University. In 2019, Cullison was named the Minnesota Economics Teacher of the Year.

Prior to joining the district, Cullison was a teacher and board director for four years at the Main Street School of Performing Arts in Hopkins. During that time, he helped coordinate the school’s re-accreditation process, served on the board’s finance, compensation and governance committees, designed professional development and created the school’s technology plan. Cullison was also a social studies and special education teacher for five years in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Cullison holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree in teaching, and an education specialist degree from the University of St. Thomas. He is licensed in social studies, school administration and special education. Cullison is also a 1996 EHS graduate.

Cullison will begin his duties as the Edina Virtual Pathway coordinator June 7.

