Buffalo shooting suspect to face murder, hate crime charges, NY Times reports

The 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has had charges dropped, according to reports. C Blu, real name Camrin Williams, was accused of shooting a 27-year-old officer in Belmont, an area of the Bronx neighbourhood, during a confrontation in January.The officer, Kaseem Pennant, was wounded in the shooting on Lorillard Place.He walked free on Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond in connection to gun and assault charges, before having the charges dropped. Court officials confirmed the news to the New York Post. It remains unclear why. A spokesperson for the city’s law department meanwhile told...
Comments / 0