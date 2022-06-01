ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Around 300 students, teachers, staff, volunteers and community members attend dedication

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE - Around 300 K-3 students, along with school teachers, staff, volunteers and community members packed the R.F. McMullen School playground on a hot Tuesday morning, the next to the last day of school, to dedicate the new outdoor classroom recently built on the playground.

The project was the product of planning, fundraising and effort by members of the McMullen Parents Association.

President Michelle D’Amico started her dedication speech by praising members of the Outdoor Classroom Planning Committee, Jordan Butler, Julie Stitzlein and Alyssa Edwards “who made what started as an idea, became a suggestion, moved into a plan and has resulted in the impressive completed resource we see here today.”

She added the name of Shane McCaskey, school district building and grounds supervisor, “whose knowledge and positivity kept our excitement rolling. I apologize to him for what must have seemed like constant phone calls and occasional weekend texts as we finalized schedules and details.”

She also recognized the major donors from the project, the Mohican Area Community Fund, Attorney David Hunter, Tom and Jeannie Stake of Stake’s IGA, H & H Custom Homes, former McMullen School Principal Annette Gorrell and her husband Bill, Buzzard Family Shoes and the Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation, along with all the other supporters who helped in many different ways, including developing the benches in the classroom.

H & S Concrete and H & H Custom Homes receive thanks

D'Amico also praised the contractors involved in the project, starting with Glenn Hall of H & S Concrete “for installing the sonotubes and foundation. Glenn was accommodating and flexible as he guided us through a very complicated process fraught with last minute changes and requests. The quality of his craftsmanship will last for many years.

“Also, from H & H Custom Homes, Clint Bower and Alen Brubaker, for your positivity, patience and advice,” she continued. “You guided us through a totally foreign process that without your support would have been overwhelming.

“And from the Mohican Country Market, Deborah Shrock and Maria Dingus, who helped us organize our learning cabinet and helped us move quickly when we have to adapt it when challenges and obstacles arose,” she added.

She also extended thanks to Principal Carol Allerding for injecting excitement and support of the project, “and the trust you put in our team when we had to make necessary last-minute changes.”

She also thanked the L-P School Board for allowing the group to move forward with the project.

D’Amico’s three children cut the ribbon, a reward, their mother said, for “spending hours here after school while we worked on the project.”

They were accompanied by chants from their school mates urging them to “cut the ribbon, cut the ribbon!”

They did so to thundering applause.

