Gastonia, NC

Police look for suspect as Gastonia woman wonders why her children's father killed

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
La'Chaka Hemphill met her boyfriend of 14 years at a convenience store in 2008.

Garreth Bickham, known as Snug to friends as family, "was everything that I was looking for," Hemphill said. "Love at first sight."

"I thought he was cute. He had long dreads then. … My family loved him," she added.

On late Friday night, Bickham, 35, was shot while in his car at the intersection of Rankin Avenue and North King Street, near where Bickham and Hemphill lived on Pryor Street in Gastonia. Tuesday, May 31, would have been Bickham's 36th birthday. He loved dirt bikes, motorcycles, and spending time with his children, Hemphill said.

"He just didn't deserve what happened to him," Hemphill said.

Police were still looking on Wednesday for the man accused of shooting him, Terry Antonio Lomick, 41, of Gastonia.

"He had just left here about 10:30," Hemphill said, and he didn't say where he was going.

About 15 minutes later, Hemphill heard several gunshots, a sound she said is common in her neighborhood.

"I thought, 'Wow, they're shooting again,'" she said.

She saw an ambulance go by, and then a while later, someone knocked on her door. It was people who had been there when her boyfriend was shot, "and that's when I found out that he had been shot," she said.

Hemphill lost a brother in 2018 to a shooting, and another brother to COVID-19 in November.

And now Bickham, the father of three of her children, ages 12, 10, and 5, is gone, "just right around the corner from me," she said.

Lomick is thought to have shot into the car, the Gastonia Police Department said. He was shot in the upper part of his body. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

The Gaston Gazette

