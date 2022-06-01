This Day in NY Sports: Johan Santana throws the first Mets no-hitter
June 1, 2012, Johan Santana threw the first no-hitter in Mets franchise history. Santana threw 134 pitches in the Mets 8-0 win over the defending champion, St. Louis Cardinals.
