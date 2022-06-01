ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil and Gas prices effective June 1, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:42 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas —$8.76 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.211; Mid-grade: $4.502; Premium: $4.728; Diesel: $5.063

Yesterday – Regular: $4.157; Mid-grade: $4.464; Premium: $4.689; Diesel: $5.057

Year ago - Regular: $2.715; Mid-grade: $2.981; Premium: $3.217; Diesel: $2.929

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Wednesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$111.75

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 10

COMPLETION

Garvin: CPRP Services LLC; Prairie No. 0404 33-28 4WXH Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 28-04N-04W; TD 19,107.

Woodward: Orca Operating Co. LLC; Hill No. 1-1 Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 01-22N-20W; 2000,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 8,300.

INTENT TO DRILL

Kay: Barber Oil LLC; Gittrich No. 1-29 Well; C SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 29-28N-01W; TD 3,780.

Lincoln: Prairie Gas Co. of Oklahoma LLC; Crystal Downs No. 1-20HP Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 17-15N-05E; TD 8,652.

SOURCE Enverus

