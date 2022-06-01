ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State won't be Penn State's White Out game this season

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State will avoid facing one of the best and most intimidating atmospheres in college football this season when the Buckeyes travel to play Penn State .

OSU will not be the Nittany Lions' White Out opponent when the teams play on Oct. 29 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State announced that Minnesota, which it plays on Oct. 22 in State College, will be its White Out game.

Ohio State is designated as PSU's "Stripe Out" game. Fans will wear blue in one section and white in the next.

Penn State did not announce a reason for choosing Minnesota as its White Out game. The OSU-PSU game has not been assigned to a network yet. If it's Fox, which has the World Series this year, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions could be targeted to be its marquee Big Noon game.

Ryan Day: Ohio State football coach Ryan Day to receive pay raise, extension through 2028

Ohio State has traditionally been Penn State's White Out opponent. The Buckeyes have faced a sea of white-clad PSU fans waving white pom-poms five times, including four of its last five visits. The only reason it wasn't in 2020 was that fans weren't permitted during that COVID-shortened season.

Most of the Ohio State-Penn State White Out games have been memorable. In 2018, Ohio State rallied for a 27-26 victory. Unranked Penn State had a comeback victory in 2016 when it blocked a punt and then returned a blocked field goal for the game-winning touchdown in a 24-21 victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Ohio State football tickets: Full-season and Big Ten-only season ticket packages go on sale to Ohio State students

In 2014, J.T. Barrett led the Buckeyes to a 31-24 double-overtime victory despite playing on an injured knee. Two years earlier, OSU quarterback Braxton Miller made dazzling plays in a 35-23 OSU win.

Ohio State opens its season Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at brabinowitz@dispatch.com or on Twitter @brdispatch .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State won't be Penn State's White Out game this season

Sports
