Montauk, NY

‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron raises temps at Montauk workout

By Mara Siegler
 3 days ago

“Bachelorette” star and model Tyler Cameron had people sweating in Montauk over Memorial Day Weekend.

The six-packed stud inspired late-night party people to get up early and take a fitness class he was leading at Bounce Beach with his longtime trainer, Phil Williams, known for his Phil Fit workouts.

“My mom introduced me to Phil when I was in 7th grade,” the Florida-born Cameron — who looked bright-eyed despite being spotted out at a beachside bar till the wee hours the night before — told Page Six. “He was the big trainer in town… He’s seen me as a little kid to who I am today.”

The pair are attempting to take their workouts on the road with Phil leading classes and Cameron acting as hype-man alongside him, throwing water on attendees to cool them off. At one point in the Hamptons class, sponsored by Celsius, he was spraying folks with a nozzle from behind the bar. Did his shirt get wet? Yes, it did.

Cameron loves working out with a group.
“Hopefully we can go all over the place with this and do a fitness tour,” Cameron, who previously dated Gigi Hadid told us, adding that he likes working out in a group. “I like working out with people. I like community… When I am done sweating, I lose all my stress, I lose all that I am worried about.”

During the pandemic Cameron, Williams and pals would livestream workouts from what was dubbed “The Quarantine Club.”

Does Cameron, who has sold merch of himself shirtless eating pizza , care that some of the women coming out to do the HIIT-style class might just be there to ogle him?

The former “Bachelorette” star had women sweating in the Hamptons last weekend.
“If that parlays into them working out with Phil more, then that works out,” he told us. “Whatever I can do to make Phil become the ultimate trainer.”

Also hanging out at Bounce Beach was former Giants star Victor Cruz.

Page Six

Goldbar turns 15, opening Chicago location

Downtown NYC hotspot GoldBar is heading to Chicago with a second location. The club — which celebrated 15 years in Manhattan in May and has hosted A-listers including Lenny Kravitz, John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B and Justin Bieber — will be opening in the hip Fulton Market neighborhood of the Windy City this fall. “Everybody talks about Miami or Las Vegas for expansion,” Goldbar owner Jonny Lennon tells Page Six exclusively, “but Chicago was always our first choice because of its rich history.” Meanwhile, the Broome Street spot recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a black-tie bash featuring performances from Cam’ron and Lady Gaga’s jazz man Brian...
CHICAGO, IL
Page Six

Olivia Wilde sometimes felt like a ‘huge f–king failure’ as a parent

As a mom of two, Olivia Wilde can emphasize with struggling new parents. “I know it’s hard now and you sometimes feel like a huge f–king failure,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director, 38, began an encouraging message on her Instagram Story Friday, “but soon they’ll wake up before you and write thoughtful notes. Stay strong.” Wilde wrote the caption over a picture of a tumbler with a short but sweet handwritten note from her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, that read, “This was laft [sic] in my room. I love you.” The “House” alum joked that her youngest child was “obviously in huge trouble for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai, is pregnant, expecting their first baby

From football to fatherhood. JJ Watt revealed Thursday that his wife, Kealia Ohai, is pregnant with their first baby. “Could not be more excited,” the NFL player, 33, captioned the 30-year-old soccer star’s baby bump debut on Instagram. Watt’s brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, commented on the social media upload with a heart emoji. As for JJ’s team, the Arizona Cardinals’ account wrote, “Milliwatt coming October 2022 💡 Congratulations!” Ohai also shared their little one’s October due date in an Instagram post of her own. The mom-to-be was all smiles in the accompanying photo as she cradled her budding belly in a brown dress. The...
NFL
Page Six

Craig Robinson holds impromptu piano sing-along in hotel lobby

AUSTIN, Texas — This is the all-ages piano lounge. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Craig Robinson held an impromptu piano performance to the delight of onlookers at the ATX TV Festival on Friday Robinson was on his way out of the Driskill Hotel during happy hour drinks when he hopped on an empty piano and began playing tunes for festival-goers, including “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics, “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey, “Take On Me” by a-ha, “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, “Purple Rain” by Prince, “Summer Lovin'” from Grease and more. Onlookers screamed...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Policy