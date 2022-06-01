‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron raises temps at Montauk workout

“Bachelorette” star and model Tyler Cameron had people sweating in Montauk over Memorial Day Weekend.

The six-packed stud inspired late-night party people to get up early and take a fitness class he was leading at Bounce Beach with his longtime trainer, Phil Williams, known for his Phil Fit workouts.

“My mom introduced me to Phil when I was in 7th grade,” the Florida-born Cameron — who looked bright-eyed despite being spotted out at a beachside bar till the wee hours the night before — told Page Six. “He was the big trainer in town… He’s seen me as a little kid to who I am today.”

The pair are attempting to take their workouts on the road with Phil leading classes and Cameron acting as hype-man alongside him, throwing water on attendees to cool them off. At one point in the Hamptons class, sponsored by Celsius, he was spraying folks with a nozzle from behind the bar. Did his shirt get wet? Yes, it did.

Cameron loves working out with a group. tylerjcameron3/Instagram

“Hopefully we can go all over the place with this and do a fitness tour,” Cameron, who previously dated Gigi Hadid told us, adding that he likes working out in a group. “I like working out with people. I like community… When I am done sweating, I lose all my stress, I lose all that I am worried about.”

During the pandemic Cameron, Williams and pals would livestream workouts from what was dubbed “The Quarantine Club.”

Does Cameron, who has sold merch of himself shirtless eating pizza , care that some of the women coming out to do the HIIT-style class might just be there to ogle him?

The former “Bachelorette” star had women sweating in the Hamptons last weekend. tylerjcameron3/Instagram

“If that parlays into them working out with Phil more, then that works out,” he told us. “Whatever I can do to make Phil become the ultimate trainer.”

Also hanging out at Bounce Beach was former Giants star Victor Cruz.