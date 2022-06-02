ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

1985 Cold Case of Man Brutally Beaten to Death in Claremont Home is Solved, Sheriff Says

By Heather Navarro
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold case dating back to 1985 in Claremont was solved thanks to forensic technology, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday. On Oct. 13, 1985, David R. Evans II was discovered brutally beaten to death inside his home at 862 High Point Ave. in Claremont. Police...

KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspected bank robber dies in San Bernardino after gun battle with authorities

Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On May 24, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Officers responded and found the shooting was related to a robbery that occurred at a business located in the 300 block of W. Baseline Street. During the robbery, one suspect, Davyon Dashawn Jenkins-Welch, allegedly fired several rounds at employees, narrowly missing them.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Procession held for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after being injured in training accident

A procession was held Friday to escort the body of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.The procession will follow a route from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner's facility. Tipping, who worked out of the Devonshire Division, died Sunday at the medical center three days after being injured in a training accident at the academy. According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.Funeral services are pending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

California high school teacher released on $50,000 bond after contacting student with intent to commit felony

A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being charged with contacting a student with intent to commit a crime. Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The Redlands East Valley High School teacher has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opened its investigation into the teacher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

DHS Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Killing Infant Son

A 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man accused of killing his infant son was being held without bail Thursday, facing a murder charge. Officers responded to the 66100 block of First Street at around 11 a.m. May 18 on a report of a baby not breathing, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
CBS LA

Officer injured in head-on crash in Whittier

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision. 
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Rialto Couple Accused of Torturing Five Nieces and Nephews

A couple was arrested on suspicion of torturing five of their nieces and nephews in a case that includes allegations of strangulation and branding, police said. The couple faces multiple counts of corporal punishment and torture. Former neighbors were in disbelief. "I want to repeat what you said to me....
RIALTO, CA

