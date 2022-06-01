Fort Atkinson Chamber closed to public June 6-10

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed to the general public, June 6-10, while staff participates in training at the Chamber Institute in Madison.

Gift certificate purchases will be unavailable during this time, both in-person and online, and callers will receive a message that the chamber is closed. Voice mail still will be active and guests are welcome to leave a message for when staff is back in the office.

The chamber will resume regular operating hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, June 13.

The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation also has offices at the chamber’s address, which will continue to operate normally during this time.

For information on chamber member businesses, special events and community contacts, visit www.fortchamber.com or call (920) 563-3210 to leave a message.