ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. interior secretary tests positive for COVID

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PpLh_0fxPMcnu00

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter.

Haaland, 61, was with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day. The Interior Department said she had not had "close contact" with the president.

Haaland, whose department oversees U.S. public lands and waters, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, Interior said in a statement. She last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House.

Haaland had been traveling in Nevada on Tuesday and has canceled the rest of her trip, her agency said.

Reporting by Nichola Groom and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to every American: ‘I had just hit my limit’

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that she had hit her “limit” in terms of questions about Covid tests when she previously asked, “should we just send one to every American?” in response to a reporter’s question. In December of last year, Ms Psaki was repeatedly asked about the availability of Covid tests in the US, leading to her eventually responding in a tone some considered sarcastic or mocking.Almost two weeks later, the government bought 500 million tests to send to Americans.On Thursday, Ms Psaki took part in an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor,...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Interior Secretary#The Interior Department#The White House#Costas Pitas
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy