Spilled Milk on Main offers ultimate summer treats

When I first moved to Park City roughly two decades ago, the friends and family I was leaving threw me a going away party. Some brought small gifts, mostly “remember me” tokens like framed photographs taken at some point over the course of our relationship. There were a few gag gifts too, like a heated nose warmer and a bottle of wine for my ‘emergency rations’ supply. Back then, you still had to be a member to get into a bar in Utah, and most of the outside world assumed it was incredibly difficult to purchase alcohol in the state. They weren’t wrong about the inconvenience, at least considering I was leaving a state with drive-through liquor stores, but I’ve never found reason to be fearful of a shortage.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO