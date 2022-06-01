ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Speed a contributing factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

By By Adams Publishing Group staff
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON — A person died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Friday, May 27, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the crash scene on Twinkling Star Road, south of Highway 12 in the town of Koshkonong, on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Sheriff Paul Milbrath, preliminary investigation at the scene showed that the vehicle carrying two passengers was northbound on Twinkling Star Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the sheriff’s office release stated.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Whitewater Fire/EMS, Jefferson paramedics and the Jefferson County medical examiner.

The incident still is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, but speed is a contributing factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kait 8

One person dead in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
howellcountynews.com

Crash Claims Life of Mother, Two Toddlers

A mother and two toddlers died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Plains on May 25. Traffic on Highway 63 from State Route 17 to Old Business Highway 63 came to a standstill Wednesday afternoon as first responders worked furiously to extricate people trapped in crushed vehicles. The three fatalities...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Fire Consumes Route 66 Historic Gas Station

One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday). Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon. It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Daily Beast

Former Judge Gunned Down in Wisconsin by Man With ‘Hit List’

A former judge was shot and killed Friday in Wisconsin by a man who had a list of other targets “related to the judicial system,” authorities said. Police were tight-lipped on unconfirmed reports the gunman belonged to a militia, and that the list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The victim, identified only as a “68-year-old male,” has yet to be named.
WISCONSIN STATE
