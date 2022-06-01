Speed a contributing factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON — A person died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Friday, May 27, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the crash scene on Twinkling Star Road, south of Highway 12 in the town of Koshkonong, on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Sheriff Paul Milbrath, preliminary investigation at the scene showed that the vehicle carrying two passengers was northbound on Twinkling Star Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the sheriff’s office release stated.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Whitewater Fire/EMS, Jefferson paramedics and the Jefferson County medical examiner.

The incident still is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, but speed is a contributing factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.