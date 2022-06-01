Ex-Rangers pitcher Wetteland's child sexual assault trial set for August

Buy Now File photo/The Dallas Morning News

The jury trial for John K. Wetteland, a former Texas Rangers baseball player charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.

The former relief pitcher was indicted by a Denton County grand jury in March 2019. A probable cause affidavit alleges Wetteland forced a 4-year-old relative to perform oral sex on him in 2004, 2005 and 2006 at his home in Bartonville.

Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000. He was the bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals until his termination in 2006. He was then hired as an assistant football coach and Bible studies teacher at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.

The upcoming trial date comes over three years after Wetteland’s initial arrest in January 2019. Wetteland’s jury trial, first scheduled for March 2, 2020, was postponed. A trial was later scheduled for Dec. 7, 2020, and canceled. The trial was scheduled again for Jan. 31 and then reset to this summer.

The docket call for Wetteland’s trial will occur on Aug. 19. Criminal defense attorney Derek Adame will represent Wetteland. His case is being tried in the 462nd Judicial District Court of Judge Lee Ann Breading.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony. The minimum sentence is 25 years’ imprisonment if the child is under 14 at the time of the offense.