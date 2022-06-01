ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Ex-Rangers pitcher Wetteland's child sexual assault trial set for August

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sgp1Q_0fxPJ5zV00
Buy Now File photo/The Dallas Morning News

The jury trial for John K. Wetteland, a former Texas Rangers baseball player charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.

The former relief pitcher was indicted by a Denton County grand jury in March 2019. A probable cause affidavit alleges Wetteland forced a 4-year-old relative to perform oral sex on him in 2004, 2005 and 2006 at his home in Bartonville.

Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000. He was the bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals until his termination in 2006. He was then hired as an assistant football coach and Bible studies teacher at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.

The upcoming trial date comes over three years after Wetteland’s initial arrest in January 2019. Wetteland’s jury trial, first scheduled for March 2, 2020, was postponed. A trial was later scheduled for Dec. 7, 2020, and canceled. The trial was scheduled again for Jan. 31 and then reset to this summer.

The docket call for Wetteland’s trial will occur on Aug. 19. Criminal defense attorney Derek Adame will represent Wetteland. His case is being tried in the 462nd Judicial District Court of Judge Lee Ann Breading.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony. The minimum sentence is 25 years’ imprisonment if the child is under 14 at the time of the offense.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
City
Bartonville, TX
City
Washington, TX
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Texas Rangers#Sexual Assault#Relief Pitcher#Violent Crime#Liberty Christian School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy