Even though Mick Jagger is still going strong at the age of 78, the singer admitted the energetic rock lifestyle wasn’t made for septuagenarians. "Rock ’n’ roll, or any kind of pop music honestly, isn’t supposed to be done when you’re in your 70s,” the singer admitted to The Sunday Times. “It wasn’t designed for that. Doing anything high-energy at this age is really pushing it. But that makes it even more challenging. So it’s, like, ‘OK, we’ve got to fucking do this right,’ but it’s got to be as full-on as possible. Of course, you could do another type of music — we’ve got lots of ballads. I could sit on a chair.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO