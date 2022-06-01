ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State announces white out and stripe out games for 2022

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNaHo_0fxPIJN300

Penn State started the month of June off by confirming details for its 2022 white out game on the football schedule, and it’s the one game that some fans seemed to fear. Penn State officially announced it will hold its white out game against Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 22.

Penn State’s home game against Minnesota is already locked into a primetime slot on the broadcast schedule for the Big Ten, although the specific network that will air the game has yet to be determined. Minnesota will be the eighth different visiting school to be given the white out treatment and the fourth Big Ten team in total. Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois have all taken part in a white out game since the first stadium-wide white out in 2007 against Notre Dame.

Penn State will also be sporting its Generations of Greatness uniform for the game in honor of homecoming.

Fans will still have to plan accordingly with their gameday attire the following week, however. Penn State’s home game against Ohio State has been designated as a stripe out game in Beaver Stadium. Ohio State visits Beaver Stadium on Oct. 29 with fans in attendance for the matchup for the first time since 2018 (no fans were allowed in the stands in 2020, Ohio State’s last trip to Happy Valley).

While fans attending the Stripe Out Game will be asked to color coordinate based on which section they are sitting, the student section will still be doing a white out.

Penn State also confirmed the themes for each home game on the 2022 schedule. They are;

  • Sept. 10 vs Ohio – 107k Family Reunion, State of Excellence, Youth Basketball and Spirit Day, Faculty and Staff
  • Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan – 1982 National Championship Team Recognition, THON, Scout Day
  • Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern – All-University Day
  • Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota – Homecoming, Penn State White Out, Generations of Greatness
  • Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State – Penn State Stripe Out
  • Nov. 12 vs. Maryland – Military Appreciation Day, Seats for Servicemembers
  • Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State – Senior Day

List

Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings as of June 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqqEB_0fxPIJN300

Related

Penn State hosting major official visit this week

The social media history of Penn State Whiteouts

Penn State commits help Pennsylvania dominate Maryland in Big 33 Football Classic

Is Saquon Barkley open to playing with Baker Mayfield?

Penn State recruiting target talks offers from PSU, Rutgers and pizza

What Trace McSorley is learning from Colt McCoy this offseason

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Two Harrisburg Women Charged With Theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — Two women from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with theft by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 22-year-old Eddiemary Santiago-Cancel and 18-year-old Ivette M. Sanchez-Borrero were arrested after they were reportedly seen stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both are said to have been witnessed concealing store merchandise in a duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. The total loss was $1297.95. At a later date, both suspects returned to the store to steal again, were caught, and taken to Lancaster County Prison on outstanding warrants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Teen arrested, charged for Waynesboro school district threats

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Harrison Avenue, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Illinois State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
abc27.com

Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
abc27 News

Waynesboro man arrested for exposing himself to woman, children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters. According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Crashes in both directions of I-81 injure nine people

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic on Interstate 81 was disrupted in both directions due to two separate crashes near Carlisle. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 47: PA 34 – HANOVER ST and Exit 52A: US 11 NORTH – NEW KINGSTOWN. All lanes were closed. At least one motorcycle was involved in this crash.
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy