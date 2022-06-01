Analysis: Jury discounted video evidence, Heard's testimony of being a victim at Depp's hands
NBC's Danny Cevallos breaks down the jury's decision to award...www.nbcnews.com
NBC's Danny Cevallos breaks down the jury's decision to award...www.nbcnews.com
WTH am I reading? Let’s discuss the audio where we explicitly hear AH taunting JD by telling him that NO ONE WILL BELIEVE HE IS A VICTIM OF ABUSE…
Amber was the aggressor, we heard the recordings, she just thought she was a great actor and the jury would believe her
Obviously didn’t watch the trial. There is no video of Johnny Depp abusing Amber heard.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13