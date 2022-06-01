ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Jury discounted video evidence, Heard's testimony of being a victim at Depp's hands

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC's Danny Cevallos breaks down the jury's decision to award...

www.nbcnews.com

Darlene WW
1d ago

WTH am I reading? Let’s discuss the audio where we explicitly hear AH taunting JD by telling him that NO ONE WILL BELIEVE HE IS A VICTIM OF ABUSE…

Donna King-Martinez
2d ago

Amber was the aggressor, we heard the recordings, she just thought she was a great actor and the jury would believe her

Lidia Delarosa Korinko
2d ago

Obviously didn’t watch the trial. There is no video of Johnny Depp abusing Amber heard.

