Western Christian ends Notre Dame-West Burlington boys soccer's repeat bid in quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Frustrating.

That, in a nutshell, sums up the Notre Dame-West Burlington boys soccer team's Class 1A state quarterfinal match against Western Christian.

The Wolfpack scored on a free kick midway through the first half, then played keep-away for the remaining 60 minutes to leave with a 1-0 victory at the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Top seed Western Christian (16-1) advances to play four seed West Liberty (14-3) in a semifinal match at noon Friday.

ND-WB, the defending state champion, bows out with a 17-4 record.

It was just the second time this season the high-scoring Nikes have been shut out, and it came at the most inopportune time. ND-WB, which had scored a whopping 123 goals this season, came up empty against Western Christian.

"It makes us way more confident with ourselves knowing that we beat the reigning state champions," Western Christian's Miles Baccam said. "They are a really good team.They have talent all over their team, offense and defense. Their attack is very lethal. It's scary having all those fast guys up there. I think our defense did an amazing job keeping them locked down."

"It was frustrating. I don't think we played our best game, for whatever reason. We were very impatient just moving the ball around. It's difficult when that happens," ND-WB head coach John Wagner said. "This team was pressing us very hard. They are very athletic. They are very good soccer players. They know how to take the lanes away. We struggled with that."

ND-WB, which drew the eight seed this week, controlled the play in the opening 10 minutes, but could not find the back of the net. Western Christian senior goalkeeper Ty Van Essen came up with three clutch saves to frustrate the Nikes.

Baccam scored what proved to be the only goal of the match as the Wolfpack took control of the ball — and the match.

ND-WB was whistled for a foul — the Nikes were called for 14 fouls in the match — deep in the Western Christian end.

Baccam, who scored on a corner kick in the Wolfpack's 1-0 win over seventh-ranked Sioux Center in the substate final, boomed a shot over the wall and into the upper-right corner of the net just past the outstretched arms of ND-WB senior goalkeeper Arya Nowroozi.

"I walked up there and my teammates were like, 'Take a shot. Take a shot,'" Baccam said. "I looked at the keeper and it seemed like he was leaning to the left. I knew I just had to get it over the wall and get it to that right side. I actually did it. It was awesome."

"Arya played great," Wagner said. "That free kick was one of those ones that if a guy takes that kick 20 times, maybe he puts one on frame like that. He just happened to hit one. Good for him. Other than that, Arya was solid like he always is."

Suddenly, the Wolfpack had the lead and the momentum as the frustration continued to mount for the Nikes.

ND-WB, which used short, quick, precision passes all season, suddenly couldn't find feet, tried to force the ball down the middle and simply used too many aerial passes against the much taller Wolfpack.

"We talked to them about that," Wagner said. "That is probably the most disappointing thing is when it came down to it, we didn't know what we needed to do. Part of that has to be on me and the coaches for not getting them a little bit more prepared for that style. We got too direct and that makes it more difficult."

ND-WB had its best scoring chance with 27 minutes left in the match. Carson Wagner found Cole Ward in the box. Ward blasted a shot, which Van Essen blocked. He also tipped away the rebound before the Wolfpack cleared the ball out of the box.

Frustration again.

"There were a couple shots we had great opportunities on that he did a great job on," Wagner said of Van Essen. "He came out and did his job. Sometimes that happens. That's the game. You can outshoot a team and lose because the keeper is good. That kid is good. He knows what he's doing."

"They have some great shooters out there. To be able to get those saves made me happy," Van Essen said. "We really improved on our defense. Our defense was absolutely amazing. I give all the credit to them. I couldn't do anything without (defender Aidan Ouwinga). He smart. He's quick. He's absolutely phenomenal."

The hardest part for Wagner and ND-WB assistant coaches Dave Giese, Michael Carper and Aron West was saying goodbye to seniors Nowroozi, Cole Carper, Aidan Krell, Parker Davis, Ward, Carson Wagner, Gabe Zurita and Andrew Krantz.

The Nikes' senior class was a collective 40-5 over the past two seasons, including a pair of state tournament appearances and a state championship.

"This group of seniors is going to go on and do some great things in college," Wagner said. "I'm disappointed for them because I know they wanted more than that. It's part of the game. You win some and you lose some. Unfortunately, in this game today, we lost."

Western Christian 1, Notre Dame-West Burlington 0

ND-WB 0 0 — 0

W.Christian 1 0 — 1

Scoring summary

WC — 22:29 first half, Miles Baacam free kick.

MATCH STATISTICS

ND. WC

Shots . 5. 15

Saves . 9. 4

Fouls . 14. 7

Offsides 0. 1

Free kicks . 8 14

Corner kicks . 0. 5

Penalty kicks . 0. 0

Goal kicks . 31. 13

Yellow cards . 1 0

Red cards . 0. 0

Records: Notre Dame-West Burlington 17-4, Western Christian 16-1.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Western Christian ends Notre Dame-West Burlington boys soccer's repeat bid in quarterfinals