When inflation goes up, as it most certainly has over the last year or so, employees feel the pinch. Less purchasing power will mean more people will start to browse for better-paying jobs, which adds yet another challenge for Hoosier business leaders to overcome. What if there were a way to mitigate this? Could some kind of inflation wage strategy be used to keep workers happy and retain them in their current roles?

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO