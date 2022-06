Ohio police successfully negotiated a peaceful conclusion in the abduction of a St. Clair County woman from an East China Township home yesterday. Following an armed 12-hour standoff with police surrounding the Findlay Ohio hotel room he had barricaded himself and the victim in, 52-year-old Gabriel Wagner, the woman’s ex partner, released her to custody at 9:00 p.m. last night before surrendering himself an hour later. Wagner was arrested on several felony warrants before being taken to Hancock County Jail. Meanwhile, his victim, 55-year-old Carol Durand, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and further evaluation.

