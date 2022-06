In 2020, comedian Jo Firestone started teaching a weekly stand-up comedy class at Greenwich House Older Adult Center. When the pandemic hit, they continued to meet online to riff, joke, and work out their bits. This motley crew was featured on Peacock in a docu-comedy special “Good Timing,” and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. We are excited to welcome this class to the stage of our very own Greenwich House Theater for a one time only comedy event! Jo Firestone hosts That’s My Buzzer: A Comedy Gameshow featuring the hilarious members of Greenwich House Older Adult Centers with some of New York City’s finest comedians.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO