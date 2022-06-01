ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Baseball state tournament seedings, schedule announced

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
 3 days ago

The MIAA has released the seedings and schedule for the state baseball tournament. Here's where and when the Central Mass. teams will play on the road to a state title.

Division 1

Seedings

1. Franklin

2. Taunton

3. Catholic Memorial

4. Shrewsbury

5. Boston College

6. St. John's

7. Westford

8. North Andover

9. Bridgewater-Raynham

10. Braintree

11. Central Catholic

12. Walpole

13. St. John's Prep

14. Andover

15. Natick

16. Bishop Feehan

17. Chelmsford

18. Wachusett

19. Xaverian

20. Lincoln-Sudbury

21. Arlington

22. Lowell

23. Beverly

24. Framingham

25. Durfee

26. Needham

27. Algonquin

28. St. Paul

29. Newton North

30. Barnstable

31. Waltham

32. Attleboro

33. Lexington

34. Newton South

35. Hingham

36. Boston Latin

37. Springfield Central

38. Peabody

39. Doherty

40. Lynn Classical

41. Lynn English

42. Revere

43. HS Sci & Tech

Schedule

Friday's preliminary

Doherty at Needham, 4 p.m.

Saturday's preliminaries

Peabody at Algonquin, 2 p.m.

Springfield Central at St. Paul, 4 p.m. (Tivnan)

Sunday's first round

Peabody/Algonquin winner at St. John's, 1 p.m.Boston Latin/Newton North winner at Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.

Monday's first round

Wachusett at Natick, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Seedings

1. Milton

2. King Philip

3. Mansfield

4. North Attleboro

5. St. Mary's (Lynn)

6. Hopkinton

7. Plymouth South

8. Westwood

9. Leominster

10. Reading

11. Norwood

12. Scituate

13. Westfield

14. Marblehead

15. Westborough

16. West Springfield

17. Tewksbury

18. Plymouth North

19. Canton

20. Nauset Regional

21. Falmouth

22. Nashoba

23. Dartmouth

24. Woburn

25. Oliver Ames

26. Masconomet

27. Holliston

28. Pope Francis

29. Somerset Berkley

30. Danvers

31. Melrose

32. Grafton

33. East Longmeadow

34. Quincy

35. Wakefield

36. Northampton

37. Wayland

38. Agawam

39. Somerville

40 Amherst-Pelham

Schedule

Saturday's preliminary

East Longmeadow at Grafton, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's first round

Plymouth North at Westborough, 4 p.m.

Woburn at Leominster, 6 p.m.

Nashoba at Norwood, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Seedings

1. Austin Prep

2. Medfield

3. Taconic

4. Bishop Stang

5. Foxborough

6. Nipmuc

7. Hudson

8. Gloucester

9. Ashland

10. Newburyport

11. Dighton-Rehoboth

12. Sandwich

13. Oakmont

14. Arlington Catholic

15. Hanover

16. Pentucket Regional

17. Groton-Dunstable

18. Apponoquet Regional

19. Dedham

20. Swampscott

21. Stoneham

22. Bishop Fenwick

23. Tantasqua

24. Triton Regional

25. Fairhaven

26. Dover-Sherborn

27. North Reading

28. Saugus

29. Old Rochester

30. Pittsfield

31. Medway

32. Archbishop Williams

33. Diman Regional

34. Middleborough

35. Wilmington

36. East Boston

37. Martha's Vineyard

38. Greater Lowell Tech

39. Norwell

40. Bristol Plymouth

41. Southeastern Regional

42. Boston Latin Academy

43. Belchertown

Schedule

Friday's preliminary round

Boston Latin at Tantasqua, 4 p.m.

Monday's first round

Boston Latin/Tantasqua winner at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Dover-Sherborn/Norwell winner at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Swampscott at Oakmont, 4 p.m.

First round, TBA

Groton-Dunstable at Pentucket, TBA

North Reading/Greater Lowell Tech winner at Nipmuc, TBA

Division 4

Seedings

1. Amesbury

2. Uxbridge

3. AMSA

4. Hamilton-Wenham

5. Manchester-Essex

6. Shawsheen

7. Seekonk

8. Bellingham

9. Abington

10. Northbridge

11. Joseph Case

12. Monument Mtn.

13. Leicester

14. Bay Path

15. Tyngsborough

16. Millbury

17. Valley Tech

18. Whittier

19. Ipswich

20. Cohasset

21. Lowell Catholic

22. Mashpee

23. Southwick

24. Winthrop

25. Clinton

26. Lunenburg

27. Easthampton

28. Monomoy

29. Littleton

30. Wareham

31. Wahconah

32. New Mission

33. Hampshire

34. Assabet

35. South Hadley

36. Maimonides

37. Lynn Vocational

Schedule

Thursday's preliminary

Maimonides at Littleton, 5 p.m.

Saturday's preliminary

Assabet at Wahconah, 1 p.m.

Sunday's first round

Ipswich at Bay Path, 9 a.m.

Clinton at Bellingham, 11 a.m.

Cohasset at Leicester, 2 p.m.

Monday's first round

Assabet/Wahconah winner at Uxbridge, 3:30 p.m.

South Hadley/Wareham winner at AMSA, 3:45 p.m.

Lunenburg at Seekonk, 4 p.m.

Southwick at Northbridge, 4 p.m.

Whittier at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.

Valley Tech at Millbury, 6:30 p.m.

Division 5

Seedings

1. Hopedale

2. Georgetown

3. Mount Greylock

4. Tahanto

5. Oxford

6. Frontier Regional

7. Bourne

8. Carver

9. Ayer-Shirley

10. Granby

11. Douglas

12. Pioneer Valley

13. Sutton

14. Greenfield

15. Saint John Paul II

16. Rockport

17. Hopkins Academy

18. Quaboag

19. Mystic Valley

20. Mount Everett Regional

21. St. Joseph's Prep

22. Narragansett

23. Blue Hills

24. Sturgis Charter East

25. Smith Vocational

26. Millis

27. Bromfield

28. O'Bryant

29. Ware

30. Lenox

31. McCann Tech

32. Westport

33. Smith Academy

34. Westfield Tech

35. Drury

36. Franklin County Tech

37. Old Colony

38. Boston Collegiate Charter

39. Nashoba Tech

40. Turners Falls

41. South Shore Vocational

42. Avon

43. Boston International

44. St. Mary's Westfield

45. Springfield Int'l Charter

Schedule

Saturday's preliminary round

BC Charter at Bromfield, 1:30 p.m.

Boston International at Narragansett, 1:30 p.m.

Monday's first round

Franklin County Tech/Ware winner at Tahanto, 3:30 p.m.Quaboag at Saint Paul II, 4 p.m.

Smith Academy/Westport winner at Hopedale, 4 p.m.

South Shore Voke/Sturgis Charter winner at Ayer-Shirley, 5 p.m. (Pin Cannavino Field, Leominster)

First round, TBA

Boston International/Narragansett winner at Douglas, TBA

Mount Everett/Springfield International winner at Sutton, TBA

Old Colony/O'Bryant winner at Oxford, TBA

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Baseball state tournament seedings, schedule announced

