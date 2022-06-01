Baseball state tournament seedings, schedule announced
The MIAA has released the seedings and schedule for the state baseball tournament. Here's where and when the Central Mass. teams will play on the road to a state title.
Division 1
Seedings
1. Franklin
2. Taunton
3. Catholic Memorial
4. Shrewsbury
5. Boston College
6. St. John's
7. Westford
8. North Andover
9. Bridgewater-Raynham
10. Braintree
11. Central Catholic
12. Walpole
13. St. John's Prep
14. Andover
15. Natick
16. Bishop Feehan
17. Chelmsford
18. Wachusett
19. Xaverian
20. Lincoln-Sudbury
21. Arlington
22. Lowell
23. Beverly
24. Framingham
25. Durfee
26. Needham
27. Algonquin
28. St. Paul
29. Newton North
30. Barnstable
31. Waltham
32. Attleboro
33. Lexington
34. Newton South
35. Hingham
36. Boston Latin
37. Springfield Central
38. Peabody
39. Doherty
40. Lynn Classical
41. Lynn English
42. Revere
43. HS Sci & Tech
Schedule
Friday's preliminary
Doherty at Needham, 4 p.m.
Saturday's preliminaries
Peabody at Algonquin, 2 p.m.
Springfield Central at St. Paul, 4 p.m. (Tivnan)
Sunday's first round
Peabody/Algonquin winner at St. John's, 1 p.m.Boston Latin/Newton North winner at Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.
Monday's first round
Wachusett at Natick, 7 p.m.
Division 2
Seedings
1. Milton
2. King Philip
3. Mansfield
4. North Attleboro
5. St. Mary's (Lynn)
6. Hopkinton
7. Plymouth South
8. Westwood
9. Leominster
10. Reading
11. Norwood
12. Scituate
13. Westfield
14. Marblehead
15. Westborough
16. West Springfield
17. Tewksbury
18. Plymouth North
19. Canton
20. Nauset Regional
21. Falmouth
22. Nashoba
23. Dartmouth
24. Woburn
25. Oliver Ames
26. Masconomet
27. Holliston
28. Pope Francis
29. Somerset Berkley
30. Danvers
31. Melrose
32. Grafton
33. East Longmeadow
34. Quincy
35. Wakefield
36. Northampton
37. Wayland
38. Agawam
39. Somerville
40 Amherst-Pelham
Schedule
Saturday's preliminary
East Longmeadow at Grafton, 4:30 p.m.
Monday's first round
Plymouth North at Westborough, 4 p.m.
Woburn at Leominster, 6 p.m.
Nashoba at Norwood, 7 p.m.
Division 3
Seedings
1. Austin Prep
2. Medfield
3. Taconic
4. Bishop Stang
5. Foxborough
6. Nipmuc
7. Hudson
8. Gloucester
9. Ashland
10. Newburyport
11. Dighton-Rehoboth
12. Sandwich
13. Oakmont
14. Arlington Catholic
15. Hanover
16. Pentucket Regional
17. Groton-Dunstable
18. Apponoquet Regional
19. Dedham
20. Swampscott
21. Stoneham
22. Bishop Fenwick
23. Tantasqua
24. Triton Regional
25. Fairhaven
26. Dover-Sherborn
27. North Reading
28. Saugus
29. Old Rochester
30. Pittsfield
31. Medway
32. Archbishop Williams
33. Diman Regional
34. Middleborough
35. Wilmington
36. East Boston
37. Martha's Vineyard
38. Greater Lowell Tech
39. Norwell
40. Bristol Plymouth
41. Southeastern Regional
42. Boston Latin Academy
43. Belchertown
Schedule
Friday's preliminary round
Boston Latin at Tantasqua, 4 p.m.
Monday's first round
Boston Latin/Tantasqua winner at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Dover-Sherborn/Norwell winner at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Swampscott at Oakmont, 4 p.m.
First round, TBA
Groton-Dunstable at Pentucket, TBA
North Reading/Greater Lowell Tech winner at Nipmuc, TBA
Division 4
Seedings
1. Amesbury
2. Uxbridge
3. AMSA
4. Hamilton-Wenham
5. Manchester-Essex
6. Shawsheen
7. Seekonk
8. Bellingham
9. Abington
10. Northbridge
11. Joseph Case
12. Monument Mtn.
13. Leicester
14. Bay Path
15. Tyngsborough
16. Millbury
17. Valley Tech
18. Whittier
19. Ipswich
20. Cohasset
21. Lowell Catholic
22. Mashpee
23. Southwick
24. Winthrop
25. Clinton
26. Lunenburg
27. Easthampton
28. Monomoy
29. Littleton
30. Wareham
31. Wahconah
32. New Mission
33. Hampshire
34. Assabet
35. South Hadley
36. Maimonides
37. Lynn Vocational
Schedule
Thursday's preliminary
Maimonides at Littleton, 5 p.m.
Saturday's preliminary
Assabet at Wahconah, 1 p.m.
Sunday's first round
Ipswich at Bay Path, 9 a.m.
Clinton at Bellingham, 11 a.m.
Cohasset at Leicester, 2 p.m.
Monday's first round
Assabet/Wahconah winner at Uxbridge, 3:30 p.m.
South Hadley/Wareham winner at AMSA, 3:45 p.m.
Lunenburg at Seekonk, 4 p.m.
Southwick at Northbridge, 4 p.m.
Whittier at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.
Valley Tech at Millbury, 6:30 p.m.
Division 5
Seedings
1. Hopedale
2. Georgetown
3. Mount Greylock
4. Tahanto
5. Oxford
6. Frontier Regional
7. Bourne
8. Carver
9. Ayer-Shirley
10. Granby
11. Douglas
12. Pioneer Valley
13. Sutton
14. Greenfield
15. Saint John Paul II
16. Rockport
17. Hopkins Academy
18. Quaboag
19. Mystic Valley
20. Mount Everett Regional
21. St. Joseph's Prep
22. Narragansett
23. Blue Hills
24. Sturgis Charter East
25. Smith Vocational
26. Millis
27. Bromfield
28. O'Bryant
29. Ware
30. Lenox
31. McCann Tech
32. Westport
33. Smith Academy
34. Westfield Tech
35. Drury
36. Franklin County Tech
37. Old Colony
38. Boston Collegiate Charter
39. Nashoba Tech
40. Turners Falls
41. South Shore Vocational
42. Avon
43. Boston International
44. St. Mary's Westfield
45. Springfield Int'l Charter
Schedule
Saturday's preliminary round
BC Charter at Bromfield, 1:30 p.m.
Boston International at Narragansett, 1:30 p.m.
Monday's first round
Franklin County Tech/Ware winner at Tahanto, 3:30 p.m.Quaboag at Saint Paul II, 4 p.m.
Smith Academy/Westport winner at Hopedale, 4 p.m.
South Shore Voke/Sturgis Charter winner at Ayer-Shirley, 5 p.m. (Pin Cannavino Field, Leominster)
First round, TBA
Boston International/Narragansett winner at Douglas, TBA
Mount Everett/Springfield International winner at Sutton, TBA
Old Colony/O'Bryant winner at Oxford, TBA
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Baseball state tournament seedings, schedule announced
