Daniel Pewewardy is best known to Wichita audiences as a stand-up comedian and creator of memes, those jokey combinations of text and images that fill your social media feeds. But over the past few years, the 36-year-old has found their way back to filmmaking, which they studied as an undergraduate at Oklahoma State University. Pewewardy, who is a member of the Comanche Nation, participated in the Sundance Native Lab in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in May. The Sundance Institute program is designed to mentor Native American filmmakers as they develop screenplay and directorial projects.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO