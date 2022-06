MADISON - Corey Heim started the Toyota 200 Camping World Truck Series race the same way he ended it, in the number one position. Starting from the pole position, he was able to stay competitive throughout the 165 lap race at World Wide Technology Raceway, then caught a break on a restart on the last few laps, taking the lead and keeping it to the checkered flag. "I tried to stay up front and get myself into position at the end there, and that's exactly how it played out," he said after the race. "It really worked out for us."

MADISON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO