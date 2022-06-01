ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bubbakoo’s Burritos Headed to O-Town West This Summer

By Ross McWaters
 3 days ago

The build-your-own-burritos concept is gaining traction in the Orlando area. The New Jersey-based brand, Bubbakoo’s Burritos, is executing a plan to open another Central Florida location soon, according to the Orlando Business Journal .

Expect to find the new unit at 11810 Glass House Rd, according to the brand’s website. It will near several other businesses in the developing area: White Castle, Portillo’s Hot Dogs and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. The OBJ reports that the restaurant space will be 2,173-square-feet.

Though the brand offers franchising opportunities, this unit is corporate owned. What Now reached out to Bubbakoo’s founder and co-owner, Paul Altero for details, and we are still waiting to receive information. The OBJ writes that this location will open in early July.

The Bubbakoo’s brand was founded in Point Pleasant, New Jersey back in 2008. Since then, they have grown to several locations across 10 different states. The brand focuses on delivering delicious burritos and a welcoming attitude. Per their website , “The roots of Bubbakoo’s are in the skater and shore scene, but all are welcome in what’s quickly become a neighborhood hub of activity.”

Orlando, FL
