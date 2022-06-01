ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State reports 19,535 new COVID-19 cases over the last week

By Andrew Roth
 3 days ago
Getty Images

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Wednesday that a total of 2,547,366 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 36,407 have died from the virus — an additional 19,535 cases and 50 deaths in the last week.

The new COVID-19 numbers reported by the state Wednesday combine recorded cases and deaths in the last seven days, with an average of 2,791 new confirmed cases per day. DHHS now publishes COVID-19 data just once weekly on Wednesdays, and has discontinued reporting on the subset of deaths identified via vital records reviews.

The virus has been detected in all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The state’s COVID-19 fatality rate is currently at 1.5%.

As of Monday, the state reports a total of 1,038 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Michigan hospitals, with 116 of those in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an average bed occupancy of 80%.

The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on March 10, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency that day.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are about 530 million confirmed cases worldwide and 6.3 million deaths. The United States makes up a significant portion of those, as 84 million confirmed cases and 1,007,319 deaths have been recorded nationally.

Michigan currently has an overall vaccination rate (one or more doses) of 67.2%, putting it in the bottom third of state vaccination rates. About 60.4% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.

About 78% of the entire United States population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While cases are climbing once again in Michigan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has rolled out new federal health guidelines based on county-specific data.

By combining increases in positive cases with data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, a county is designated either “low,” “medium” or “high” in terms of its COVID-19 community level. Each level comes with corresponding prevention guidelines.

For 14 counties in Michigan with “high” community levels — Marquette, Alger, Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Cheboygan, Kalkaska, Manistee, Calhoun, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties — the CDC recommends masking indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if symptoms occur and taking additional precautions for those at high risk for severe illness.

There are 30 Michigan counties with “medium” community levels. For those, individuals at high risk for severe illness should speak with their health care provider about whether to mask or take other precautions. Staying up to date with vaccines and getting tested upon experiencing symptoms is also recommended.

Just over one-third of Michigan’s counties (39) are currently categorized as having “low” community levels. In those areas, individuals should stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms occur.

Michigan Advance

Mackinac crowd erupts in cheers when Whitmer highlights fight to protect abortion rights

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received the loudest applause from the audience during her keynote address at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday when she mentioned her goals to protect reproductive freedoms in Michigan.  “As we chase our collective success, we must also be a state where women have bodily autonomy and equal rights,” Whitmer said to […] The post Mackinac crowd erupts in cheers when Whitmer highlights fight to protect abortion rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Gilchrist: ‘I am very concerned about if Roe falls, what that means for Black women’

Six months after a school shooting in Oxford left four students dead, another mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has state leaders discussing what needs to change to make sure it never happens again.  For Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, a parent of elementary-school-age children, it’s personal. The Advance asked Gilchrist what needs […] The post Gilchrist: ‘I am very concerned about if Roe falls, what that means for Black women’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
