Glendale, AZ

Future Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale adds new attractions

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMiEq_0fxP6Xeu00

Mattel, Inc. and EPIC Resort Destinations will bring several new popular brands to the upcoming Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale when it opens in early 2023.

The amusement park will feature additional attractions from Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and Mattel Games.

The adjacent resort project, VAI Resort, in the Westgate Entertainment District, announced last summer that Mattel Inc. would bring a destination park to include a Hot Wheels roller coaster and multiple go-karting experiences, a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park with the first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric-battery powered passenger train, plus immersive branded dining, experiential retail and more.

The new announcement adds even more attractions to the amusement park.

“Mattel Adventure Park will be even more engaging and entertaining at launch, with the addition of these iconic Mattel brand experiences,” Julie Freeland, senior director, Global Location Based Entertainment, Mattel, shared in a statement. “The expansion of this flagship attraction brings together the largest representation of Mattel’s beloved brands in a live space as never before.”

The additional experiences planned for Mattel Adventure Park will be highlighted by the Barbie Beach House, featuring the Barbie flying theater, taking riders on a journey from deep underwater to outer space; the Dream Closet Experience, where Barbie is brought to life to help curate the ultimate wardrobe; and the Barbie Rooftop where guests can enjoy a selection of signature pink beverages perfectly paired with snacks while enjoying panoramic views of the property.

Mattel Adventure Park will also feature a nine-hole mini golf experience where guests can putt-putt while battling Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots, or through a life-sized Pictionary game board with additional games featured throughout. The card game UNO will be represented as a larger-than-life climbing structure where guests can jump on oversized UNO cards and race to the top.

Master of the Universe’s iconic Castle Grayskull will be transformed into a 4,500+ square foot laser tag arena.

In April of this year, the resort itself was rebranded as VAI (rhymes with ‘vie’) and expanded from 630 originally-targeted rooms to now more than 1,200, making it the largest resort in Arizona.

VAI will feature a large 360-degree concert stage, 13 elevated fine dining concepts, white sand beaches, and Caribbean-blue water. A 52,000-square-foot island will be a centerpoint for the unique 60-acre entertainment resort.

“This project has grown significantly,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said in April.

VAI and Mattel Adventure Park are located at the intersection of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way, adjacent to State Farm Stadium, which will host the Super Bowl in February 2023. The VAI Resort is slated to open a couple months later in the late spring.

