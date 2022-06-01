ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumble Boxing Expanding Across Denver Metro Area

Rumble Boxing is a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute boxing and weight-training workout that is coming to Aurora this fall. The planned Rumble Boxing Southlands is a new workout studio that is recommended for anyone, no matter age or physical ability.

Music pumps up members as they punch a water-filled bag before moving onto weights. With excited and supportive instructors at the helm of each class, members get a fun-filled workout.

Presale membership rates could begin in July or August and will continue until closer to the opening date, which is expected to be in October or November of 2022. The address for the new Rumble Boxing Southlands is 6290 S. Main St., Ste. M103, Aurora CO 80016.

The boxing franchise has other locations across the U.S. including in New York and California. Another Rumble Boxing is set to open soon in Westminster , and a location is now open in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood.

