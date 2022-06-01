ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket shooter charged with domestic terrorism

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJ8CG_0fxP6SFH00
Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 Black people during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York /Erie County District Attorney/AFP

The white teenager accused of gunning down 10 Black people during a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York state was charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron, 18, was also slapped with ten counts of first-degree murder, a filing on the New York state court system website showed.

The 25-count indictment says Gendron was motivated by hate when he allegedly killed ten people and wounded three others during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo last month.

The other charges filed by the grand jury include attempted murder and weapons possession.

Gendron will be arraigned in Erie County Court on the charges on Thursday at 2:00 pm (1800 GMT), a spokesperson for the prosecutor told AFP.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree murder.

Gendron now faces murder charges for each of the ten victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86.

New York's domestic act of terrorism charge, which came into force in 2020, carries a life sentence.

Federal authorities are also reportedly considering filing hate crime charges against Gendron.

The self-declared white supremacist apparently planned his assault for months, targeting the grocery store because of its large surrounding African American population.

Wearing heavy body armor and wielding an AR-15 assault rifle, he allegedly livestreamed his attack online.

The May 14 shooting, and the Uvalde elemntary school massacre ten days later that killed 19 children and two teachers, renewed calls for gun control in America.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

In court filing, Buffalo survivor faults gunman’s parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Tops Markets employee who survived a racist mass shooting last month in Buffalo is seeking a court order to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them. The filings Friday in state Supreme Court ask that the gunman’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
wesb.com

DA: Investigation Continues into Congress Street Shooting

The investigation into the shooting death of a Buffalo man on Congress Street is continuing. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement at noon on Friday saying that the City of Bradford Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death of 38-year-old Edward Fomby. Vettenburg-Shaffer said that in...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Cuba Man Arrested on Weapons Charges

A Cuba man was arrested on a temporary extreme risk protection order Thursday. Cuba Police charged 68-year-old Thomas J. Kazanjian with criminal contempt for failure to obey a court order, two counts of felony criminal possession of a firearm, six counts of criminal possession of a large capacity ammunition feed device, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
CUBA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Shooting#Black People#Murder#Violent Crime#African American
wnynewsnow.com

Man sentenced after attacking Officer

MAYVILLE – A man was sentenced in court for the assault of a corrections officer. 51-year old Oliver D Bookman had been convicted by a Chautauqua County Jury of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D violent felony, earlier in the year. Bookman attacked and injured a Chautauqua County Correction Officer while housed in the local jail.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buffalo supermarket shooting: 911 dispatcher who hung up on employee fired

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher accused of mishandling and cutting off a call from a supermarket employee during a mass shooting last month was fired on Thursday. Erie County administrators fired the dispatcher, who had been placed on leave, for her actions while an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Tops Family Market in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, killing 10 people, WIVB-TV reported.
BUFFALO, NY
themadent.com

Charge Buffalo Massacre Defendant Under Anti-Lynching Law

George Floyd was a victim of lynching two years ago. The mass murder of African Americans in Buffalo, N.Y., was also a lynching, says Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, professor of constitutional law at John Jay College (CUNY). Our nation must accept that lynching continues and use the new Emmett Till Antilynching Act to prosecute the alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, she argues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County 911 Operator Who Hung Up On Mass Shooting Call Fired

The 911 dispatcher who hung up on a Tops employee who called in about the active shooter situation has been terminated from her job. The operator had previously been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A closed-door hearing was held regarding the call taker's conduct during the mass shooting call and previous calls she took were also considered. Erie County Legislator April Baskin said,
wesb.com

Disorderly Conduct & Harassment Arrest

A Bradford man was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct and harassment. Foster Township Police report that late Wednesday night, they responded to a noise complaint on Garlock Hollow. Officers could hear the loud music coming from the home. They advised the resident of the noise ordinance, and to turn down the volume. The resident responded that he had lived there for 20 years and they wouldn’t change how he lives.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested after domestic dispute on W. 8th St.

Erie Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a domestic dispute on West 8th Street. Police responded to the domestic dispute in the 1600 block of W. 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 2. Police arrested 25-year old Dearis Chaney. He is charged with terroristic threats after he allegedly fired a gun. Chaney also […]
ERIE, PA
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy