Lone Star Revival? Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Excited to Play Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

Texas A&M head coach Jumbo Fisher is ready to play the Longhorns

Despite being one of the most storied rivalries in all of college sports, Texas and Texas A&M have not taken the field against one another since the initial move of the Aggies from the Big 12, and have struggled to find common ground in any attempt to revive that rivalry.

That was at least, until last summer, when Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners were admitted into the SEC, following a unanimous 14-0 vote by the SEC Presidents.

And after the idea of a renewed rivalry with the Longhorns was brought up at the SEC Coaches Meetings on Wednesday, it seems, despite recent rumors to the contrary, Aggies' head coach Jimbo Fisher is as excited as anyone to reignite the Lone Star Showdown.

"Yeah," Fisher said. "I would love to play Texas."

Texas leads the all-time series with the Aggies by a 76-37-5 margin, with the Longhorns winning the last game in College Station in 2011, and the Aggies winning the last game in Austin in 2010.

The Sooners also have the edge over the Aggies by a 19-12 mark. However, the Aggies have faced off against Oklahoma more recently than their counterparts in Austin, blowing out the Sooners 41-13 at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington in 2013.

As they have previously indicated, the Longhorns and Sooners are prepared to wait to make the official transition until the current grant of rights agreement expires, which is slated to run until July 1, 2025.

Should the two schools elect to move earlier, they would be forced to forgo their remaining Big 12 television revenue of $160 million -- $80 million each.

However, that does not mean the move will not happen sooner.

It should also be noted that at the meetings scheduling format ideas concerning Texas and Oklahoma within the conference took place as well.

Is that a sign towards an expedited move for the two schools?

Only time will tell.

