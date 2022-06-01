ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Eagles' Other Young OG is Pretty Good, Too

By John McMullen
Landon Dickerson gets most of the hype but the Eagles believe they have found something in Jack Driscoll as well

The Eagles believe they found their long-term answer at left guard in 2021 after then-rookie second-round pick Landon Dickerson stepped in for an injured Issac Seumalo and ran with the baton.

Dickerson, the Rimington Trophy winner emblematic of the best center in the nation at Alabama in 2020, was coming off a late-season ACL tear himself with the Crimson Tide before arriving in Philadelphia, an injury that dropped him from likely first-round pick to No. 37 overall, a value that Howie Roseman was happy to cash in on.

Once Dickerson was situated next to emerging left tackle Jordan Mailata, the Eagles had over 700 pounds of beef pushing opposing defensive lines. That, along with the presence of Jalen Hurts, fueled the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing offense.

Unfortunately for Seumalo, Philadelphia had little interest in subscribing to the cliche that no player should lose his job due to injury.

For you old-school baseball fans, Dickerson has essentially Wally Pipp-ed Seumalo.

“For us, going through the season and seeing Landon and Jordan next to each other, I mean, that's imposing,” GM Howie Roseman admitted earlier this spring. “We felt like the chemistry that they had developed going forward and how young those guys are, just developing that left side [makes sense].”

Roseman even compared the duo to the All-Pro play once engaged in by Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks on the right side.

“We've seen something like that when we played really well when we had Brandon and Lane,” the GM said. “... [We] kind of looked at where we were and saw how powerful that side is and how important that was going forward and the chemistry that they developed, we felt like going forward that was the right thing for us to keep that way.”

Few argued with Roseman’s take as Dickerson quickly developed into one of the better LGs in the NFL, ranking No. 22 at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.

A quick math lesson will tell you that there are 64 starting guards in the NFL and Dickerson was already in the top 30 percentile in 2021 while still rehabbing from injury and learning the position.

The sky is the limit for the former Alabama star and the versatile Seumalo could simply move to the right side to replace the retiring Brooks full-time.

Not so fast.

While Brooks was rehabbing the pec injury that put the punctuation on his career, Jack Driscoll had slotted inside from being Johnson’s backup at right tackle and often performed at a higher level than Dickerson, grading out as the NFL’s No. 20 OG per PFF, until an ankle injury shut down his season prematurely.

The difference is no one defaults to Driscoll, perhaps because he doesn’t have the same pedigree as Dickerson as a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Head coach Nick Sirianni seemed to know what he had in Driscoll last season, though, so don’t sleep on the now third-year player, the 145th player taken overall (fourth round) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“[Driscoll is] a more natural right-side setter for starters,” a former Philadelphia scout told Eagles Today. “[Left and right guard are] very different spots in what they usually face up front. I think Jack has cleaner technique, knows how to use his body more efficiently in those tighter spaces, and gets his hands on defenders quicker to control their momentum better.

“He’s a great technician.”

The ex-personnel man offered a similar take on Driscoll as Roseman did with Dickerson.

Why fix what isn’t broken?

“Isaac’s certainly good with [technique] himself. I just think Driscoll played way too good there [at RG] for them to consider a change,” the former Eagles staffer said.

Long-term planning and durability will also enter the equation when it comes to a decision at the position.

Seumalo is only under contract through 2022 and Driscoll is on his rookie deal through 2023 so the latter has already taken the lead in-house when it comes to the macro view. The former is also expensive with a salary of $5.65 million this season and an even more significant $7.668M cap hit

It would be nice to have both because Seumalo has played only 12 games over the past two seasons due to pec and Lisfranc injuries while Driscoll has missed a total of 13 games over his first two pro seasons with leg issues.

“My reasoning for [favoring Driscoll] has very little to do with Isaac and much more to do with the others [Driscoll and Sua Opeta]. They showed they belong and can execute at a high level consistently,” the former scout said. “So it may open up a thought process for Howie that could provide some leeway cap-wise to do other things.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

