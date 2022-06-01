ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn subway shooting victim sues gunmaker Glock for creating 'public nuisance,' endangering health

By Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A woman who was injured during the Brooklyn subway shooting in April has filed a civil lawsuit against Glock Inc., the maker of the handgun allegedly used in the attack, and its Austria-based parent company.

The suit, filed by Ilene Steur and her attorneys Tuesday, claims Glock’s marketing practices in its distribution and sale of guns have contributed to "creating and maintaining a public nuisance" and endangered health and public safety in New York state.

Steur, 49, was heading to work when Frank James allegedly fired at least 33 rounds from a 9mm Glock handgun into a crowded northbound N train. Twenty-nine people were hurt, and bullets directly injured 10 travelers.

FACT CHECK: No evidence Brooklyn subway shooting was a false flag operation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44e6Yc_0fxP5Ils00
Members of the NYPD work at the scene of a subway shooting in Brooklyn April 12, 2022 where at least 10 people were shot during the morning rush hour. Seth Harrison/The Journal News

One of Steur’s attorneys, Sanford Rubenstein, told CNN that her gunshot-related injuries included a fractured spine from a bullet that entered through her buttocks and tore through her rectum.

“(The defendants) know that, as a consequence (of) selling Glock firearms to the civilian market, individuals unfit to operate these weapons gain access to them,” the civil suit read.

The legal document, released by the Brooklyn-based Rubenstein and Rynecki law firm, mentions James’ 12 previous arrests and years of social media content often featuring what the document described as “hate-filled” homophobic, misogynistic and racists rants.

“Let this lawsuit send a message to gun manufacturers,” Rubenstein told USA TODAY.

“As new statutes are enacted throughout our country, in my opinion, you will be held liable for damages to victims,” Rubenstein said. “Gun manufacturers have a moral responsibility to work with the government to stop the outrageous violence and mass killings that are occurring in our country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrTMl_0fxP5Ils00
Law enforcement officials lead Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, right, away from a police station and into a vehicle on April 13 in New York. John Minchillo, AP

BEYOND NRA: These are other gun-rights groups spending millions in Washington to influence gun laws

Last week, a federal Northern District of New York judge rejected arguments from gun industry groups claiming that a 2021 state law allowing gun violence victims to file civil suits against gun manufacturers or dealers was unconstitutional, CNN reported.

In February, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' families agreed to a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms, the company that manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 children and six teachers at the Newtown, Connecticut, school in December 2012.

Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan in the Sandy Hook massacre, said the gun industry has been shielded from accountability for their role in shootings like the ones that occurred in Newtown and Brooklyn.

As of June 1, the Gun Violence Archive noted 231 mass shootings in the United States this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brooklyn subway shooting victim sues gunmaker Glock for creating 'public nuisance,' endangering health

Comments / 6

alienstookmycows
3d ago

Well I guess if guns by themselves kill and not people , then forks make people fat, keyboards, pens, pencils write insults, cars drive drunk, bullets choose the persons color, and at the end of the day… we’ll just blame everything on guns… meanwhile the elite can’t go a day without someone WITH A GUN to protect them.. guns are bad mmmmkkkaaayyyy??? Not people!

Reply
7
Michael Bailey
3d ago

Sure the City for not having security in place and not enforcing their own laws. Makes more sense to me.

Reply
5
edmund radziewicz
3d ago

He would have a better chance at sueing the state for allowing this nut to get a gun . Also he should sue FACEBOOK for he posted these threats .Why Didn't Facebook Fact Checkers alert the police . They are fast enough to shut you down for posts they say are wrong .

Reply
2
Related
American Council on Science and Health

Gun Facts

In 2020, there were 45,222 deaths as a result of firearms. 53.7% were suicides – self-inflicted death by firearms is the most effective of any method, with a case fatality rate of 82.5%. 42.8% of deaths by firearms were due to homicide. The remaining 3.5% of deaths were accidental,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Brooklyn, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Subway#Violent Crime#Glock Inc#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
creators.com

If 'No One Wants to Take Our Guns,' Stop Saying the Opposite

Almost immediately after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting came the calls for "common sense" gun control. The quest almost always begins with a reassurance that "no one wants to take away your guns." Not everyone read the memo. Nelson Shields, founder of Handgun Control, Inc., the organization that became the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
creators.com

Retire These Gun Myths

The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, The Onion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And here's the kicker: The Onion has run pieces with that same headline for years.
AMERICAS
Slate

Gun Manufacturers Are Doubling Down

On May 16, the gun company Daniel Defense tweeted an ad featuring a toddler holding an AR-style rifle—the same kind of gun that would be used to kill 21 people in Uvalde, Texas, days later. According to Todd C. Frankel, an enterprise reporter at the Washington Post, ads like these are as routine as the “thoughts and prayers” Daniel Defense and other gun companies offer up after every mass shooting. There is “a Groundhog Day quality to all this,” he says. “They just follow the same playbook and no variation.” On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I talked to Frankel about why gun manufacturers aren’t worried about bad publicity and how guns became identity politics. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
UVALDE, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

491K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy