CMA Fest bans 'Confederate flag imagery of any kind' from Nashville event

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE – CMA Fest is joining a growing list of major country music events to ban attendees from displaying Confederate imagery .

The four-day festival – considered one of the largest country music gatherings in the world – lists “Confederate flag imagery of any kind” under prohibited items for the 2022 event , according to cmafest.com .

"We have always had policies in place that protect the safety of our fans and ban discrimination, but we felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated," the Country Music Association said Wednesday in a statement provided The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"Any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag."

California-based Stagecoach Festival implemented similar measures last April.

Wynonna Judd reflects on mom Naomi's death: 'This cannot be how The Judds story ends'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tu2x_0fxP3Jj100
Fans cheer at Lee Brice's CMA Fest set on June 6, 2019, in Nashville. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean

The decision comes as many artists, advocates and industry leaders continue to push for racial equality in country music. Once used as a contentious symbol of the genre's Southern roots, some hitmakers and gatekeepers are now reckoning with the racist history represented in Confederate imagery.

Last year, Luke Combs apologized for his past use of the Confederate flag during a discussion at Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar.

"As I've grown in my time as an artist, and as the world has changed drastically in the last five to seven years, I am now aware how painful that image can be," Combs said at the time. "I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else."

After a two-year hiatus for COVID-19, CMA Fest returns June 9-12 to downtown Nashville.

Dear Country Music Hall of Fame: We'd love to see these 12 deserving artists inducted

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CMA Fest bans 'Confederate flag imagery of any kind' from Nashville event

Stephen Blankenship
3d ago

sounds like a good time for every country boy and girl to flood downtown with an abundance of confederate imagery.

