Sandy Spring Slave Museum Hosts Juneteenth Exhibit

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A black bear caused a bit of a scene on Friday in Frederick County on Friday. The bear was spotted outside the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. “There I was coming to the hotel and I said, “Man there’s a bear in the parking lot right there,’” said a man named Shaggy. Onlookers said the bear walked near the hotel’s entrance, its pool and then climbed up a tree. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources responded and tranquilized the bear, which clung to the tree before falling down. “The bear was sighted trying...

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO