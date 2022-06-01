Sundance announces summer screenings in Salt Lake, Park City and Kamas

PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Institute’s free Local Lens program is returning with screenings on Thursdays in June and July, showcasing fiction and nonfiction films that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The series includes an event with Alex Pritz (director), Carlos Rojas Felice (editor), and Katya Mihailova (composer) of The Territory , which took home the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary at the this year’s festival.

Additionally, Sundance is partnering with several Utah-based organizations this summer to offer programming, including at the upcoming Utah Pride Festival, the Latino Arts Festival in Park City, and the Craft Lake City DIY Festival in August.

“We’re thankful to be in-person showcasing a diverse array of stories, short and feature films, as well as collaborations, to bring unique stories to our loyal Festival goers as well as new audiences,” said Sundance Public Programming and Audience Engagement Team Director Eva Rinaldi.

“We are always excited to bring a selection of must-see films from the past Festival, and collaborate with organizations to bring film to existing events that enhances the overall program. We are particularly excited to offer a free documentary artist case study with The Territory for local filmmakers, editors, and composers as a way to inspire and develop local artists.”

Calendar:

June 16, 2022: Local Lens Screening of The Territory with Director Alex Pritz

Megaplex Theatres at Gateway, Salt Lake City

6:00 PM | The Territory, Introduction and Q&A with director Alex Pritz

8:30 PM | The Territory, Introduction and Q&A with director Alex Pritz

The Territory / Brazil/Denmark/United States (Director: Alex Pritz, Producers: Will N. Miller, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett, Anonymous) — When a network of Brazilian farmers seizes a protected area of the Amazon rainforest, a young Indigenous leader and his mentor must fight back in defense of the land and an uncontacted group living deep within the forest. World Premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s World Cinema Documentary Competition section, where it won the Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary and the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft.

June 17, 2022: Filmmaking Deep Dive: Collaborative Documentary Storytelling and The Territory

Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, Salt Lake City

9:00 AM to 11:30 AM | Filmmaking Deep Dive with the team from The Territory

The Territory director Alex Pritz , along with editor Carlos Rojas Felice , and composer Katya Mihailova will discuss how and why their team adopted a conscious, collaborative approach to filmmaking. Free event for experienced and aspiring nonfiction directors, producers, editors, cinematographers, and composers.

June 23, 2022: Local Lens Screening of Every Day In Kaimukī with Director Alika Tengan

Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair, West Valley City

6:30 PM | Every Day In Kaimukī. Introduction and Q&A with director Alika Tengan

Every Day In Kaimukī / U.S.A. (Director: Alika Tengan, Screenwriters: Naz Kawakami, Alika Tengan. Producers: Jesy Odio, Chapin Hall, Alika Tengan, Naz Kawakami) — A young man is determined to give his life meaning outside of Kaimukī, the small Hawaiian town where he grew up, even if it means leaving everything he’s ever known and loved behind. Cast: Naz Kawakami, Rina White, Holden Mandrial-Santos. World Premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section.

June 20-25, 2022: Nuestras Vidas: Latinx Shorts @ the Latino Arts Festival

Kimball Arts Center, Park City

12:00 PM to 6:00 PM | Nuestras Vidas: Latinx Shorts

Nuestras Vidas: Latinx Shorts is a curated selection of short films centering Latinx stories and filmmakers. Films include:

Huella / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Gabriela Ortega, Producers: Helena Sardinha, Rafael Thomaseto) — When the death of her grandmother unleashes a generational curse, a disenchanted flamenco dancer resigned to a desk job is forced to experience the five stages of grief through a visit from her female ancestors. Cast: Shakira Barrera, Denise Blasor, Carla Valentine.

Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit / Mexico (Director: Gabriel Herrera, Screenwriters: Gabriel Herrera, Stefanie Reinhard, Producer: Susana Bernal) — There he sits, proudly on his beautiful motorbike, which he would never loan to anyone. He is certain that he alone can explore the jungle. A playful role-reversal reenactment, taking aim at the hubris of colonial conquerors. Cast: David Illiescas, Ángel Morales.

We Are Here / United States (Directors: Doménica Castro, Constanza Castro, Producers: Doménica Castro, Constanza Castro) — What is it like to walk this land in the shoes of an immigrant under 30? Reflections of the people that immigrated to the U.S. as children are a reminder to look beyond citizenship. Cast: Dulce Valencia, Deron Ingraham, Valeria Marchesi. World Premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s Shorts section.

The Diver / Mexico (Director: Esteban Arrangoiz) — Julio César Cu Cámara is the chief diver in the Mexico City sewer system. His job is to repair pumps and dislodge garbage that flows into the gutters to maintain the circulation of sewage waters.

And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye / Chile, U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Francisca Alegría) — Emeteria is visited by the ghost of her patrón, Teodoro. She believes he has come to take her to the afterlife—but he has more devastating news.

June 30, 2022: Local Lens Screening of Mija

Gallivan Center, Salt Lake City

Dusk | Mija

Mija / U.S.A. (Director: Isabel Castro, Producers: Tabs Breese, Isabel Castro, Yesenia Tlahuel) — Doris Muñoz is a young, ambitious music manager whose undocumented family depends on her ability to launch pop stars. When she loses her biggest client, Doris hustles to discover new talent and finds Jacks, another daughter of immigrants for whom “making it” isn’t just a dream: it’s a necessity. World Premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section.

July 8, 2022: LGBTQ+ Short Films with Utah Film Center

Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

Dusk | LGBTQ+ Short Films preceding the feature film screening of MAMA BEARS by Utah Film Center.

The Saint of Dry Creek / U.S.A. (Director: Julie Zammarchi) — Patrick Haggerty was a teenager in rural Dry Creek, Washington, in the late 1950s. Here, he remembers the day he first had a conversation with his father about being gay.

The Little Deputy / Canada (Director and screenwriter: Trevor Anderson) — Trevor tries to have his photo taken with his father.

July 14, 2022: Local Lens Screening of Fire of Love

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City

Dusk | Fire of Love

Fire Of Love / U.S.A. (Director: Sara Dosa, Producers: Shane Boris, Ina Fichman, Sara Dosa) — Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia & Maurice Krafft died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded. A doomed love triangle between Katia, Maurice and volcanoes, told through their archival footage. World Premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary Competition section, where it won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary.

July 21, 2022: Local Lens Screening of Cha Cha Real Smooth

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City

Dusk | Cha Cha Real Smooth , Rated R

Cha Cha Real Smooth / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Cooper Raiff, Producers: Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Cooper Raiff) — A directionless college graduate embarks on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter while learning the boundaries of his new bar mitzvah party-starting gig. Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann. World Premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, where it won the Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic.

July 28, 2022: Local Lens Screening of Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman

Kamas Valley Branch Library, Kamas

6:00 PM | Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman / U.S.A. (Directors: Susan Froemke, John Hoffman, Beth Aala) — From the Montana Rockies to the wheat fields of Kansas and the Gulf of Mexico, families who work the land and sea are crossing political divides to find unexpected ways to protect the natural resources vital to their livelihoods. These are the new heroes of conservation, deep in America’s heartland. World Premiered in the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s Premieres section.

—

To register for screenings and events, visit sundance.org/sundance- institute-events .

Additional programming and screenings will be announced throughout the summer. Check sundance.org/sundancelocals for the latest.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter