Healthcare in America is in pretty bad shape. Sure, when compared to developing countries, the US is doing all right, however, when stacked against other industrialized nations, the country comes in dead last in a lot of categories. Infant mortality rate in America, for instance, is higher than in any other developed nation. Even though US citizens spend more on healthcare than any other high-income country, the quality of care we're receiving is significantly worse.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO