ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Salesforce.com, Victoria's Secret rise; S&P, Bark fall

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fxOzAkm00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

S&P Global Inc., down $17.47 to $332.01.

The financial data provider says it may not achieve its financial targets because of deteriorating economic conditions.

Victoria's Secret & Co., up $3.68 to $44.89.

The lingerie retailer's quarterly earnings easily beat analyst forecasts.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $15.83 to $176.07.

The maker of cloud-based customer relationship management software raised its profit forecast for the year.

HP Inc., up $1.50 to $40.34.

The maker of printers and other electronics reported higher quarterly profits than Wall Street anticipated.

Digital Turbine Inc., down $5.75 to $19.68.

The software maker's quarterly sales were much lower than analysts expected, and its outlook disappointed investors.

Ambarella Inc., down $1.81 to $83.41.

The semiconductor design company's sales and profit forecast was well below what Wall Street expected due to lockdowns in China.

Bark Inc., down 32 cents to $2.18.

The subscription-based seller of toys and snacks for dogs forecast a full-year loss double what analysts were expecting.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down 70 cents to $8.76.

The outdoor sporting goods chain forecast earnings for the current quarter below what analysts were anticipating.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Down 83%, Is Wayfair Stock Undervalued?

The stock has fallen 83% from its all-time high over slowing revenue growth. Wayfair is a leading online brand and has significant growth potential over the long term. It has a sophisticated delivery network that can beat competitors and attract thousands of suppliers. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is CrowdStrike Holdings Stock a Buy?

CrowdStrike’s Q1 numbers easily beat analysts’ expectations. Its customers continue to use more modules every quarter, and its margins continue to expand. The stock isn’t cheap, but it deserves a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Lululemon Stock Jumps as Earnings and Sales Race Briskly Ahead

Fiscal Q1 revenue grew 32% year over year, topping the 24% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted EPS of $1.48 exceeded the $1.43 analyst consensus estimate. For fiscal 2022, management now expects annual revenue growth of 22% to 23%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Lululemon raises full-year earnings forecast on strong athleisure demand

June 2 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as demand for its high-priced yoga pants and running shorts from affluent U.S. customers remains strong. The customers, largely unaffected by a decades-high inflation, are happily running high bills at Lululemon despite recent price...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Toys#S P Global Inc#Secret Co#Salesforce Com Inc#Hp Inc#Digital Turbine Inc#Ambarella Inc#Bark Inc
Fortune

Australian billionaire slams Elon Musk’s return to work order right as his $48 billion firm discloses a huge security flaw

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Australian tech billionaire Scott Farquhar started a war of words with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter’s return-to-work policies. But a Twitter feud with Musk might need to wait, as Farquhar’s $48 billion software company is dealing with a serious hacker problem.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall Street ends sharply higher, led by Tesla and Nvidia

June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks in a choppy session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday. Tesla (TSLA.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Meta Platforms (FB.O) each rose more than 4%, fueling gains in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Food deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Food deliverer Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) will drop out of Germany's blue chip stock index DAX (.GDAXI) replaced by consumer goods maker Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) from June 20, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Friday. Just over a year after being relegated from the DAX,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

Why Elastic N.V. Surged Double Digits Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC -4.17%)...
STOCKS
Billboard

Spring Awakening 2022 Was Sacrificed for Profitability, Owners Say

It was the Midwest’s biggest dance music party for most of the last decade and the crown jewel-turned-Kryptonite of Robert F.X. Sillerman’s EDM empire — but on May 17, Spring Awakening’s current owners announced the festival’s highly anticipated return was being delayed to help shore up the company’s bottom line.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Microsoft lowers revenue, profit forecasts on forex impact

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday lowered its forecast for profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, citing a hit from a stronger dollar. The company expects revenue for the quarter to be between $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion, down from its prior range of $52.40 billion to $53.20 billion. It...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Japan leads gains as Asia stocks rise ahead of U.S. jobs data

Asia-Pacific stocks climbed in Friday morning trade. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed on Friday for a holiday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged more than 2% overnight on Wall Street as the three major indexes stateside snapped two-day losing streaks. OPEC and its oil-producing allies agreed...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shift to premium spirits helps Remy weather China lockdowns

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - France's Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) on Thursday predicted a strong start to its new financial year, as broad demand for its premium spirits helps to offset inflationary pressures and the impact of COVID lockdowns in China. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor made...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global equities fall despite positive U.S. economic data, dollar rises

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Global equities fell and the U.S. dollar advanced on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected economic data was unable to assuage investor concerns of high inflation and an impending recession driven partly by rising oil prices. A report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed U.S....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Pinduoduo: Profitability and Growth Continue

Pinduoduo delivered a solid set of results for the first quarter of 2022. Pinduoduo is focusing on new areas to sustain growth and profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
ABC News

ABC News

678K+
Followers
157K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy