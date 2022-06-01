ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search On For Suspects Who Stole $2,000 Worth Of Shoes From Stockton Store

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store.

The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes.

After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off.

Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 23

Mimi Donaway
3d ago

So sad...these stores need undercover. Her stealing increase prices. Working folks like me have to pay more. There are so many jobs out there. I'm sure she's in housing receive SSI reduced PGE food stamps and doing a little something under the table.

Reply
9
Kioko Martins
3d ago

Selling at the Flea Market or Marketplace Craigslist etc I bet people are just bold these days so sad they will get caught nothing last a hot mess in a devil's shoe.

Reply
2
Ecoop
3d ago

Is anyone else surprised from the picture??!

Reply(1)
15
