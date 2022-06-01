ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummingbirds are only around for a few months of the year — here’s how to attract them to your yard or balcony

By Kelly Burch
  • Hummingbirds are more common in the US between April and August.
  • Incorporating bright red plants in your yard or balcony can help attract them.
  • Hummingbird feeders should incorporate red, but never red dye. Instead, use sugar water.

With their tiny size and whip-sharp movements, hummingbirds are fascinating to many people. Although hummingbirds are the smallest of all bird species, they play an important role in the ecosystem, pollinating plants throughout North, South, and Central America.

Spotting hummingbirds in America can be tricky. In the US, hummingbirds are seen most often in the southwest, with their prevalence decreasing as you move north, or east of the Rocky Mountains, says Charles Van Rees , PhD, an ornithologist. Despite that, it is possible to attract hummingbirds to your space. Here's how.

When do hummingbirds come out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAyeB_0fxOyRcW00
In the United States, hummingbirds are only around in the summer.

lauraag/Getty Images

Only about 5% of the hummingbirds in the world live primarily north of Mexico. Some of those can be found on the west coast, including Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California year round .

The rest of the hummingbird population moves north during the late spring and summer, so that's the best time to spot them in the US, Van Rees says. As the birds migrate from Central and Southern America, they gradually move north, as far as southern Canada.

East of the Rocky Mountains, hummingbirds appear on the gulf coast around March. By late April, they're visible well into the Northeast. Unfortunately, they begin migrating south as soon as late July .

How to attract hummingbirds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtfuk_0fxOyRcW00
To attract hummingbirds to your yard or balcony, focus on pops of red.

Carlos Luis Camacho Photographs/Getty Images

Hummingbirds eat nectar , a sugary substance from plants. They don't have a great sense of smell, says Van Rees, so they use their eyesight to find potential food sources. The key to attracting hummingbirds is to use bright, vibrant colors and floral patterns. Red is most attractive to hummingbirds, so incorporate red flowers, ribbons, bird feeders and garden decorations throughout your outdoor space. Orange will also attract hummingbirds, although not as intensely as red.

After that, you'll have to be patient. "Once hummingbirds have discovered a feeder the word will spread quickly, but getting it discovered in the first place takes some time," Van Rees says.

How to attract hummingbirds to your feeder

One of the simplest ways to attract hummingbirds is by putting out a hummingbird feeder . These are different from a traditional bird feeder and allow the hummingbird to use its slender beak to drink sugary liquid.

Hummingbirds are attracted to the color red and to flowers, so choose a feeder that incorporates those elements, especially around the holes that the birds drink from, says Van Rees. Although red hummingbird feeders may be best, the liquid inside them doesn't need to be red, Van Rees says. In fact, red dye may be harmful to hummingbirds.

Instead, fill the feeder using ¼ cup of white sugar dissolved into one cup of water. Then, place it in a high, visible place, like on a stand that's secured on a railing. Choose an area with nearby perches, like tall shrubs or trees, that the hummingbirds can rest on.

Quick Tip: Change the water in your feeder once a week, or twice if it's very warm out. Between fills, wash the feeder with hot water or water and vinegar, but avoid soap, which can contaminate the hummingbird food.

How to attract hummingbirds to your yard or garden

Bright, colorful blossoms and safe perches to rest on will attract hummingbirds to your yard or garden, says Van Rees.

"Planting native wildflowers, especially those that are known to be healthy for hummingbirds, and then having safe nesting sites like low shrubs and trees nearby, is a great way to attract them," Van Rees says.

Plants with tubular red and orange blossoms are particularly good at attracting hummingbirds. If you live East of the Rockies, try planting cardinal flowers, bee balm, hostas, catnip or red hot pokers. In the West, plant penstemons, milkweeds, sage, California fuchsia, Manzanitas, flowering currants and monkeyflowers.

Quick tip: The ideal time to plant these flowers is highly regional, so speak with a nursery in your area to learn what's recommended where you live.

How to attract hummingbirds to your balcony

Since hummingbirds are migratory, they move through all sorts of areas – including cities . That means you can attract them, even if you have a busy, high balcony in a major city. The key is to make your balcony look like an inviting resting spot for hummingbirds.

Use the same approach you would take in a yard, emphasizing bright red colors that will catch the eye of hummingbirds passing through. Feeders and plants can help attract hummingbirds to your balcony, Van Rees says. So can having perches or shrubs where the birds can safely rest. You can even use fluttering pieces of red or orange ribbon tied to your railing or hung from the ceiling. This can act as a neon roadside sign, advertising your balcony to hummingbirds on the move.

Quick Tip: Although trying to handle a hummingbird might be tempting, you shouldn't do it since hummingbirds are wild animals. Instead, observe the birds from a distance. With time, you'll be able to move closer and closer to get a good look at the hummingbirds, as long as you stay quiet and still.

Insider's takeaway

Hummingbirds are seen most often in the US between April and August. Since hummingbirds search for food using their eyesight, you can attract hummingbirds using flowers, floral patterns, and bright colors, especially red. After you tailor your yard for hummingbirds, you might even notice other pollinators like bees and Sphinx moths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy