Las Vegas, NV

Tom Brady sat courtside at the Las Vegas Aces game and Kelsey Plum barked at him before putting on a show

By Meredith Cash
 3 days ago

Tom Brady sits courtside at a WNBA game.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

  • Tom Brady sat courtside at Tuesday's WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun.
  • Aces star Kelsey Plum, who has long been a fan of the QB, greeted Brady by barking like a dog.
  • "I dapped him up, gave him a big hug, and I was like 'Man, you're a dog, I love you,'" Plum said.

Tom Brady sat courtside at Tuesday night's blockbuster WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun.

And Aces star Kelsey Plum was determined to "give him something to remember this game."

The reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year has long been a huge fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and even called him her "favorite athlete." She even thought Las Vegas staff members were pranking her when they revealed Brady would be sitting courtside at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hduCk_0fxOyLZO00
Kelsey Plum.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

"I was like, 'Shut up! No, he's not,'" Plum said after the game. "They were like, 'No, he's coming, he's sitting on Gucci Row.' And I was like, 'Say less.'"

Still, she tried to play it cool — at least at first. She told herself "don't say anything" and did her best to focus on the game at hand. But once she "locked eyes with him," Plum pivoted dramatically.

"I was like, 'Screw it,'" she said in a postgame press conference. "I went right up to him. I dapped him up, gave him a big hug, and I was like, 'Man, you're a dog, I love you.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njNtM_0fxOyLZO00
Plum (right) met Brady at the Las Vegas Aces game.

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Then she barked like a dog.

"He looked at me and he was like, 'Yeah!'" Plum added. "We connected."

"By barking," her teammate, 2020 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, said with a chuckle. "This woman just barked at Tom Brady."

"He's not gonna forget that," Plum said with a smile.

The point guard put on a show for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Plum dropped 18 points and a game-high seven assists in the Aces' 89-81 victory over the reigning league MVP and her top-ranked Sun.

She did with some flair, too. After hitting her third three-pointer of the night — this one of the step-back variety — Plum said she "looked at him and I was like 'Yeah,'" adding a smirk.

Though Brady hasn't yet offered any thoughts on his interaction with Plum, he did seem to enjoy his experience at the game. Arguably the most decorated quarterback of all time reshared a photo of himself sitting courtside and wrote "FIRST class basketball."

