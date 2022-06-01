ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy assesses inaugural LIV Golf event field as not 'anything to jump up and down about'

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBpDS_0fxOyKgf00
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt at the PGA Championship.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

  • Rory McIlroy is not very impressed with the field that will compete in the first ever LIV Golf event.
  • "I certainly don't think the field is anything to jump up and down about," McIlroy said.
  • McIlroy added that while it wasn't something he would do, he understood the appeal of the upstart tour.

LIV Golf, the upstart golf league backed by the Saudi government, is finally set to begin play next week with an event just outside of London.

On Tuesday night, LIV Golf released the initial field of 42 players set to tee it up, with former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson among the entrants .

One player that will not be competing in any LIV Golf events any time soon is Rory McIlroy, who gave his thoughts on the event ahead of this week's Memorial Tournament.

"I certainly don't think the field is anything to jump up and down about," McIlroy said of the competitors set to ring in the LIV Golf era.

McIlroy went on to compare the field to that of the PGA Tour's next two events — the Memorial this week, and the RBC Canadian Open next week.

"Look at the field this week," McIlroy said. "Look at the field next week in Canada. They are proper golf tournaments."

Indeed, the field for the first LIV Golf event is far from impressive. Aside from Johnson, just three players currently ranked in the top 40 in the world — Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, and Talor Gooch — will be among those competing.

Comparatively, seven of the top 10 players in the world will be at the Memorial this weekend.

As things stand, it's unclear what will happen to those players who decided to step away from the PGA Tour in favor of playing LIV Golf events, and chasing the impressive sums of cash that come with the new competition. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has held firm that players that play in the event, to which the Tour did not give players exemptions to participate, would be subject to discipline. That could include suspensions and even bans, though such drastic action would likely ultimately be decided in the courts.

Still, some of the players that have jumped over to LIV Golf have already felt a bit of pain in the loss of sponsorships. On Wednesday, RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) announced that it had ended its relationships with both Johnson and Graeme McDowell for their involvement in the new league.

In addition to possibly not wanting to be associated with an upstart league backed by Saudi money, chances are RBC was not at all happy that Johnson and McDowell decided to play in the league's inaugural event, which happens to fall on the same weekend of the RBC Canadian Open. If the players you sponsor aren't showing up to the event you sponsor, something has got to give.

Additionally, UPS cut its ties to both Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood ahead of their debut on the breakaway tour.

Luckily for those players that lost out on sponsorship dollars, there should be plenty of opportunities to make up the difference through the LIV Golf season. The league has put up a total prize pool of $255 million over eight events, and with no cuts, every player is guaranteed to go home with a paycheck. Additionally, the biggest names that made the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf received undisclosed sums just for showing up, adding to their earnings before taking a single swing.

For his part, McIlroy said that while he wouldn't be playing in LIV Golf events any time soon, he understood the reasoning of some of his peers.

"It's not something that I would do personally," McIlroy said. "But I certainly understand why some of the guys have, and it's something that we are all just going to keep an eye on and see what happens over these next few weeks."

McIlroy went on to say that for players who were potentially on the edge of keeping their PGA Tour card, the appeal of LIV Golf was pretty clear.

"You know, you have some guys in a position where they are literally not guaranteed a job next year. It's hard to stay in the top 125 [on the PGA Tour], especially when you're a guy in your 40s and maybe you don't hit the ball as far as you've used to.

"As we've seen, it's a young man's game nowadays. So someone that isn't guaranteed their Tour card next year, another entity comes along and says, we'll guarantee you this amount for three years, plus you're playing for a ton more prize money, and you're playing less events, you can spend more time with your family. I mean, whenever you sit down and look at some of those things, you know, it's very appealing to some of those guys that are in that position."

While McIlroy didn't single anyone out by name, going through the roster of LIV Golf competitors, there are a few that fit the bill.

Players like Ian Poulter (No. 89) and Charl Schwartzel (No. 120) have likely already played their best golf, and probably wouldn't be competing for any big cash prizes on the PGA Tour any time soon. If there's a good check to be had by playing a few sunset events in the new league, the draw is understandable.

What's still unclear is just how far the deals that LIV Golf has in place with its more prominent players go. Are Johnson, Poulter, Schwartzel and the rest all just in for this first event or first season? Or are these deals that extend years?

With the new league finally set to start putting on actual events, we should start to get a fuller picture of what LIV Golf will actually look like soon enough.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Dustin Johnson was presented a test of character by the Saudis. Unsurprisingly, he failed it

The only conventional business principle evident in LIV Golf isn’t one of those antiquated notions like return on investment, quality of product or accountability of leadership. It’s the ‘whale’ strategy, the art of securing one high-profile client, at whatever cost, to lend a patina of marketing credibility to an enterprise and distract from the reality that every other client is a sardine by comparison.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Sportico

Golf Roundup: Johnson Jumps for LIV Debut With Questions Hanging for Pro Game

Click here to read the full article. With one week to go before LIV Golf’s first tournament, which will take place at the Centurion Club near London, the picture has gained some focus, although there are still many unknowns and idle curiosities, not the least of which is who will fill the final six spots in the 48-person field. While waiting for those names to surface (scheduled for Monday), here are other points to ponder. Dustin Money: According to a report in The Telegraph, Dustin Johnson received £100 million ($126 million USD) to join LIV. That’s about half of the 37-year-old’s...
GOLF
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Bryson DeChambeau’s new “LA Golf” prototype putter, and Collin Morikawa makes a big change

Wow, what a week it’s been for golf equipment so far at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. On Tuesday, Adam Scott surprisingly revealed mysterious new custom blade irons with his logo on them, and the Internet collectively went wild. What exactly are the irons, and who made them? Luckily, we spoke with Scott, who clarified everything we wanted to know.
DUBLIN, OH
Golf.com

Grind it out: Jim Furyk’s 3 tips to salvage a score on a bad day

I’ve had a long and enjoyable career on the PGA Tour (30 years!). Over the decades, I’ve realized that you don’t necessarily make money on the good days. Those are fun, but most pros earn their living by getting through the bad ones. Salvaging a score when...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Photo#Ogrocki#Saudi#The Pga Tour#Canadian
thegolfnewsnet.com

The frustration of watching early weekend PGA Tour coverage

Last Sunday, I turned on Golf Channel, as I'm wont to do (and, arguably, required to do) so I could catch some early-round coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. The tournament is typically compelling, and the venue is a diversion from the week-to-week on the PGA Tour. The...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brennan: Will the USGA go morally bankrupt and allow Dustin Johnson to play the U.S. Open? Mum's the word

The staid game of golf has traveled a long path of societal ignorance and neglect to reach the ethical precipice it balances on so precariously today. The game’s various leaders were given the public-relations equivalent of a two-foot putt Tuesday when it was announced that stars such as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen had signed up to play in the first tournament of the much-discussed and universally-criticized Saudi golf league, which is funded by the people who killed and dismembered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy roasts Sir Nick Faldo during warm up at Memorial

Rory McIlroy is often thought of as one of the most articulate players in the golf world. He’s a member of the Players Advisory Council on the PGA Tour and whether or not you like the answers he gives they are always considered and measured responses. But the Northern...
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Memorial Tournament tee times: Round 3 pairings for Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament kicks off Saturday morning at Muirfield Village in Ohio. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Memorial Round 3. He’s not playing in the final pairing on Saturday afternoon,...
GOLF
Insider

Insider

439K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy