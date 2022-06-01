ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp supporters chant 'Johnny! Johnny!' outside courtroom as Amber Heard is found liable of defamation

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago

Fans gather outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022, after a verdict was reached in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

  • Supporters of Johnny Depp celebrated outside of a Virginia courtroom after the jury in his defamation case reached a verdict.
  • The fans gathered with signs at the doors of the courthouse.
  • The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard and awarded Heard $2 million from Depp.

Supporters of Johnny Depp chanted "Johnny! Johnny!" outside of a Virginia courtroom after a jury ruled in favor of the actor's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Video shared online shows a large gathering of people with signs at the doors of the courthouse, cheering in favor of Depp as the compensatory damages were read out to the courtroom.

A jury ruled Wednesday that both Depp and Heard are liable for defamation against each other.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard and awarded Heard $2 million in damages from Depp.

The judge said Depp's award will be lowered to less than $15 million because punitive damages are limited in Virginia to $350,000.

Depp and Heard's defamation suits against each other gained national attention in recent weeks.

Depp's trial against Heard lasted for six weeks, and he, Heard, and friends and other celebrities all took the stand to testify.

The jury reached a verdict in the case in three days.

