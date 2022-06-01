ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard will owe Johnny Depp less than the $15 million he was awarded in the jury's defamation verdict

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Getty/Getty

  • Amber Heard will owe Johnny Depp about $10 million despite a jury awarding him $15 million.
  • The presiding judge lessened the punitive-damages award to Depp because of limits set by state law.
  • Depp was also found liable for defamation against Heard and owes her $2 million.

Amber Heard will owe her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, just over $10 million in damages even though a jury awarded him $15 million when it ruled in his favor in his defamation suit against Heard.

That's because the presiding judge lessened the $5 million punitive damages awarded to Depp to $350,000 because of limits set by state law.

The jury also found Depp liable for defamation against Heard, awarding her $2 million, which means Heard will owe Depp a net penalty of $8.35 million.

Depp took Heard to court, accusing her of damaging his career with false domestic-violence allegations. Heard filed a countersuit against Depp.

A Virginia jury in the case returned a verdict on Wednesday following the six-week trial and found that Heard defamed Depp with the accusations.

The jury awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star $15 million in his suit against Heard — $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

But Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive-damages award to $350,000 to follow Virginia law.

"In accordance with law, I will amend the punitive-damages award to the statutory cap of $350,000 on Mr. Depp's award," Azcarate said.

Jurors in the case also found Depp liable for defamation against Heard when one of his attorneys claimed her allegations of domestic abuse were a "hoax."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 10

Kathleen Grosso
2d ago

It was never about the money for Johnny Depp so don't think he cares! It was about clearing his name, saving his reputation & justice...I thank God he got it!

Reply(1)
10
Troi Andreola
3d ago

she needs to be prosecuted for perjury and falsification of evidence in court.

Reply(2)
7
Mr Always Right
2d ago

This is the day Amber Heard will remember she almost defamed Captain Jack Sparrow.

Reply(1)
6
