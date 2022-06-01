ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says that if he loses reelection in November, Republicans will take the “breathtaking” step to ban books, particularly those related to the LGBTQ community.

Evers made his comments after a ceremony outside the state Capitol kicking off the start of Pride Month.

Evers was the first governor to ever raise a rainbow flag over the Capitol in 2019.

He says if a Republican is governor, he worries they will roll back progress for the LGBTQ community, including banning books in schools.

He referenced efforts by some Republican lawmakers who are looking into books available at school libraries across the state.

